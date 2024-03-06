2024 Positional Preview: Second Base

Who is it that says a team is only as strong as their weakest link? With apologies (compliments?) to what management is currently calling a rotation, my sentiments are that the weakest link on this Red Sox team currently belongs to the 4. No player has logged 100 games at second base since Dustin Pedroia eight years ago in 2016, though Trevor Story, who’s shaping to be the answer at shortstop this season if he stays healthy, played 94 there while re-strengthening his arm returning from injury two seasons ago. Story ended up injuring his elbow, requiring surgery, and missing a good amount of 2023 before returning as a shortstop, where he played his entire career before arriving in Boston. Scary enough, that was as sure as the position has been in the last half-decade, and had it not been for a trade new CBO Craig Breslow oversaw to bring a promising prospect over, the depth chart in the middle of the infield would likely be a bunch of question marks.

The Starter (after April 15ish, hopefully...) - Vaughn Grissom

FanGraphs Projection: 118 G, 10 HR, .284/.353/.422, 2.1 fWAR

Most of Red Sox nation collectively wished the oft-injured Chris Sale well in Atlanta while also breathing a sigh of relief that his high price tag and lengthy recent injury history would no longer be the team’s burden. Sale, who still shows All-Star level prowess on the mound, even netted a favorable return: 23-year-old Vaughn Grissom. It was remarkable that Breslow was able to grab anything at all for the aging 2017 Cy Young runner-up (who will likely be somewhere in the middle of the rotation for the Braves) but to nab a guy with a good amount of upside from an organization known for its scouting is commendable.

Grissom brings with him 64 games of MLB experience and an enticing hit tool for someone so young, slashing .280/.313/.347. But he has not found much power at the Major League level yet (.067 ISO in 2023 in 41 games), and with a -8 OAA metric, he could stand to improve defensively. This becomes more of an issue considering Triston Casas and Rafael Devers, who have locked up their Opening Day slots, are not the most sound of counterparts defensively for Grissom to have in the infield. But he is known as a “clubhouse guy” who puts 110% effort in, so hopefully he can learn to field at an MLB-level and increase his 2.5% walk rate from 2023. At least he has solid bat-to-ball skills already.

But, isn’t it painful irony that the guy brought to the organization in exchange for the guy that could’ve doubled as the SpongeBob “glass bones and paper skin” character suffers an injury himself before Opening Day? Grissom was originally considered day-to-day with a groin strain, but now is slated for a slower recovery than anticipated, and it’s estimated he’s going to rejoin the squad some time in April. But, for those who have never looked at a calendar, April is after March.

Which leads us to....

The Opening Day Starter/Back Up - Enmanuel Valdez?

FanGraphs Projection: 49 G, 5 HR, .249/.321/.429, 0.5 fWAR

Let’s ignore, if we can, that it’s absolutely shameful to have a question mark like this for an Opening Day starter in a position that was a constant thorn in the side last year, and even worse optically having this gap and being $20 million under the first luxury tax threshold. There are likely worse Opening Day second basemen to have than Enmanuel Valdez, who enjoyed significant playing time during parts of last season. Half of the return for the 2022 Christian Vazquez trade, the 25-year-old utility player slashed .266/.311/.453 with 6 home runs in 49 games, 47 of which were played at second base. He showed power at the plate throughout his time in Houston’s minor league system and, prior to his call-up last season, was unbeatable, batting almost .500 for a portion of June and once hitting three home runs in as many at-bats for Triple-A Worcester. He also stole five bases in his limited action in Boston.

Valdez, of course, has some weak spots, as any fringe roster spot player does, and wouldn’t you know, it’s also his defense, as he committed seven errors, mostly fielding grounders, and has been scouted as a 30-35 in that tool. Still, he offers versatility, playing third and bits and pieces of the outfield, and I will never say is a bad thing. Count on Valdez to stay on the MLB roster for a majority of the season, and even moreso if Grissom either doesn’t pan out or doesn’t stay healthy.

A Possible Other Option, But Not Likely - Bobby Dalbec

I have said for some time now that Dalbec, who was one of my favorite players, full stop, just three years ago when he smoked 25 home runs for Boston, had borrowed time in the Red Sox organization. He simply strikes out far too much to consistently give him Major League at-bats. And at almost 29-years-old, he probably won’t improve on that too much more. But damned if he isn’t trying to win our hearts back, as he played almost every position there is including right field in Triple-A Worcester last season while tying for the league lead in home runs (33.) There’s not much of a precedent here, of course, as Dalbec has played all of six innings at the position, but he’s lined up as a shortstop and became the Red Sox’s tallest player to ever start at that position. If this is the season he ends up being dealt, it serves me right that it’s the season I also realized I could have used his initials Robert Vernon Dalbec to make far more Rob Van Dam jokes over the years. Either way, I realize this may not be a favorite option of most fans, nor is it mine, anymore. So, onto more realistic options...

The Bench/Higher Minors Depth

Pablo Reyes, of course, can’t be forgotten. He’s getting looks at shortstop in spring training, and we know his bat can heat up at opportune points, as seen above (and here!) after a walk-off grand slam. (Let’s forget that Luis Urias ABSOLUTELY swung in the at-bat before this and that this shouldn’t have happened, because it would have been the third out.)

Reyes, who will turn 31 in September, lacks power besides that mammoth shot to left, but has similar bat-to-ball numbers as Grissom, without as many defensive shortcomings, but is still privy to his fair share of errors. In the event of a Story injury (I hope not!) Reyes will solidify a spot on the roster, as he split time almost evenly between the 4 and 6 last season.

Ceddanne Rafaela has tracked time at second, but Cora has been outspoken about wanting to keep him at center, so I’ll limit this musing to this sentence. Same goes for Jarren Duran.

Romy Gonzalez spent much of his 2023 season in Chicago not being able to hit the broad side of a barn, slashing .194/.208/.376 and walking just twice all season, but he notched 28 of his 44 games at second for the White Sox and did not commit an error, and additionally only accounted for one all season, as a left-fielder. Ideally, he’ll spend most of 2024 in Worcester, but he is a member of the 40-man roster.

Jamie Westbrook, who I could have sworn had some Major League service time, will be a bench piece in Worcester, and his greatest strength is his fielding. The 2020 Olympic Silver Medalist hit 21 dingers as part of the Yankees’ Triple-A squad in 2023 and, for a power hitter, doesn’t strike out all that much.

2020 first-round draft pick Nick Yorke will start the season in Portland; he’ll likely finish it in Worcester, as he is making some strides and getting looks in Spring Training. He’s also looking to increase his versatility by playing some outfield, which he’ll likely continue to do in Double-A. The biggest compliments scouts pay him are his beautiful swing and his just as aesthetically pleasing spray chart; he knows how to pull the ball everywhere. Though he’s been overshadowed by other recent early-round picks like Casas, Blaze Jordan and Marcelo Mayer, he projects as a Major Leaguer, just probably not this year.

Finally, it’s possible that other players that impress at the Triple-A level could get some looks as call-ups, such as David Hamilton, who was middling in his previous opportunity in the Majors but is so quick and likable that it may not matter in a pinch, Nick Sogard, a clubhouse guy who would make his Major League debut after showing all-too-familiar bat-to-ball skills and defensive versatility but power deficiencies in Worcester for a season and a half, former Marlin Eddy Alvarez and, lastly, it’s never too early to start looking up Chase Meidroth highlights as he looks to continue to tear Double-A Portland up. Although Brainer Bonaci puts in more time at shortstop and third base, same can be said for him.

Divisional Rankings

1) Rays - Brandon Lowe

2) Orioles - Jackson Holliday (though perhaps Jordan Westburg will secure the Opening Day slot, as Holliday is just 20)

3) Yankees - Gleyber Torres

4) Jays - Davis Schneider (if Cavan Biggio is healthy by Opening Day, he goes third, and second if Westburg outpaces Holliday)

5) Red Sox - Vaughn Grissom

Brandon Lowe has been one of the most dependable players on a team that, frankly, is quite good. His hitting speaks for itself and is reliable at the position. Holliday is the future of baseball in Baltimore along with Gunnar Henderson, but it’s unclear how much playing time he’ll get this year, and being just 20, he could struggle in his first stint in the big leagues. Gleyber is a wild card and can either be good or incredibly not so, but his service time has made him, well, a serviceable Major League player and so third out of five just suits him. Vaughn actually has a higher expected WAR than either Toronto second baseman, but I fear, as any reasonable fan would in a preseason plagued with injuries, about his resilience while playing hurt and learning how to hit Major League pitching.

I think Grissom is fifth, but honestly, everyone besides Lowe has a static placement here: Grissom is not too distant at all from, say, third, especially with a strong early season.

Final Words, or perhaps first words:

The one thing that keeps the Red Sox into “meh, could be better” category and not “unforgivable” category as far as their lack of recent attention on second base goes, is that most of the rest of their division won’t treat it as a priority, either. However, when you are as poor defensively as the Red Sox were last season, to the point where it was losing them 8-10 games, shoring up the position should be front of mind. It wasn’t, and now, as cool as it was to trade an aging pitcher with, admittedly, some stuff left in the tank for Grissom, Grissom is going to be less than 100% as he tries to make his first impression with this fanbase.

Time will tell if this transaction serves the Red Sox well, and I’m going to ease my expectations and say that that question won’t be answered in 2024, nor should it. But, for an organization without much of a plan for fixing its glaring holes, this balancing act at a dire position doesn’t serve them well. But, some teams would love to have the luxury (no pun intended) of not having to pay their starter to develop with some of his hitting tool already figured out, so I guess it could always be worse, right?