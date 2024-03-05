Breaking News: Thing That Always Happens Happens

God, baseball is dumb. I mean it’s not. It’s actually the best. But, then again, yeah: it’s dumb. It’s a really, really dumb thing.

News broke out of Fort Myers this morning that Lucas Giolito — the free agent signing who, somehow, was the only starting pitcher the offseason machine spit out during it’s brief time operating at full throttle — suffered a partially torn UCL and will possibly miss the entire season (and much of 2025 if he ends up needing Tommy John surgery).

This hurts. For a lot of reasons it probably shouldn’t hurt all that much: we’ve never even seen Giolito in a Red Sox uniform, he’s coming off a disastrous season, and I wasn’t even sure he was worth tacking on the adjective “major” to the phrase “free agent signing” in the above paragraph. But, still, it hurts. As dopey and cliched as this is to say, Spring Training always brings hope. Even after the roster-building and PR disaster of an offseason the Red Sox just completed, it brought hope. And if that hope wasn’t going to prove entirely foolhardy, it was probably because Lucas Giolito would have a bounce-back season at the head of a surprisingly effective, mostly homegrown pitching staff.

Well, you can go ahead and toss that hope out the window now and watch it fly off towards the sunset. That’s probably not what Emily Dickinson was going for when she wrote that hope is the thing with feathers, but back in her day pitchers were men, god damn it.

Now we turn to the question of what the Red Sox will do next. You might be inclined to suggest that signing Jordan Montgomery is even more imperative now. And if the goal is to win as many games as possible in 2024 (and 2025 and 2026, for that matter), then yes, it is.

But we know that winning in 2024 is only kind of the Red Sox’ goal (as has been the case since 2020). For reasons that haven’t really been explained because John Henry doesn’t feel like explaining them (and because Tom Werner and Sam Kennedy plainly aren’t capable of explaining dirt to a farmer) the Red Sox have decided to wait for their “competitive window” to open before going big in the free agent market. This is a particularly cynical cash-grab of a strategy that used to be reserved for the small market teams, and one that’s frankly, shortsighted given the way that it slowly but surely erodes long-term fan interest, like the sea pounding away at the cliffs of Coast Guard Beach. But to the extent that FSG is intent on letting the “Fenway Park experience” stand in for the “winning baseball experience,” it seems possible, if not likely, that they’ll be even less motivated to add to the team after today’s news. This sucks, of course, but it will allow them to toss a few more pennies into the “Vegas NBA Team” jar that sits on John and Linda’s kitchen countertop.

Hell, John Henry might be sitting in the owners box at JetBlue Park right now, smugly cackling about his instinct to never give big money to a pitcher over 30 being proven right once again. It’s been reported, going way back to the failed Jon Lester negotiations, that Henry is more scared of aging pitchers than he is of Winter Weekend. But we’re now in year five of John Henry’s grand experiment to limit the risk of pitching injuries by, essentially, not signing any quality pitchers at all, and the results speak for themselves. Because the fact is that you cannot avoid this. It will happen no matter what team-building strategy you employ, and the smart thing for the third-richest team in the sport to do would be to use its resources to be even more aggressive in adding elite pitching, knowing that it can absorb the inevitable injuries better than 27 other teams. But the Sox have chosen a different path. And by being so afraid of pitching injuries, the Red Sox have made themselves more vulnerable to them than any other team in the American League East.

But beyond how much it sucks for Red Sox fans specifically, it sucks that we’re reminded, once again, that being a modern baseball fan means knowing as much about elbow ligaments as it does about pitch sequencing, about knowing the names of celebrity orthopedic surgeons as well as the names of top 100 prospects. Pitching a baseball is the foundational act upon which the entire sport rests. And yet, pitching a baseball slowly destroys the arms of those who can do it best.

No one has the answer to this fundamental paradox that hangs over the entire sport. God, baseball is dumb.