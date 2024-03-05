OTM Open Thread 3/5: It is Tuesday

Happy Tuesday.

The Boras Two (and a few others) remain unsigned. On the bright side, the Baltimore Orioles could really use a pitcher so them sitting this out too is a slight reduction in strength of the AL East. A tiny boost for the Red Sox.

20 years ago - March 5, 2004 - Nomar Garciaparra was struck with a ball in batting practice and would miss a large part of the season before famously being traded to the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline.

Garret Whitlock and the Red Sox take on the Tampa Bay Rays at 1:05 PM ET today.

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.