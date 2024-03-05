Well Well Well, If It Isn’t the Consequences of Our Own Actions

The Red Sox made no major additions this winter, settling instead for adding Vaughn Grissom, Tyler O’Neill and Lucas Giolito as smaller pieces in what they finally, after nearly five years, basically admitted was a larger rebuild. Grissom will miss the start of the year with an injury, and Giolito has a torn UCL that will likely cost him the entire season. Only O’Neill remains. The team is fucked six ways to Sunday and they only have themselves to blame.

With rare exception, everything that can go wrong in the last three years has done so, and it leaves us staring down the near certainty of a last-place finish whether or not Craig Breslow & Co. suck it up and sign Jordan Montgomery, a Boston resident and innings eater who would fit the team like a glove. Of course if they sign him now, it’ll look like a reaction to the Giolito news, whether it was long in the cards or not, but this team has lost any benefit of any doubt.

This is what happens when your attempt to put a “competitive” team on the field is a one-ply effort: Even in the best-case scenario, you’re lucky to escape being covered in shit. The Sox, wedded to the idea of a new class of homegrown young stars, have basically done away with the idea of contingency planning, and it’s bitten them on the ass for more than two years now. The degree to which they care about it is the degree to which we’ve made them care about it, through one of the most tried-and-true methods known to man: Shame.

But even shame has its limits. The Sox are sailing headlong into a hazy organizational future, and the best we’ve done, as fans, is effectively gotten them to change the radio station. The sounds we hear are different, but we haven’t changed course. Meanwhile, the Dodgers and Astros and Yankees are on their megayachts, long having learned it’s easiest to pay to park at a port in paradise. Everyone wins! Instead, we’re all three seasons down the river in Apocalypse Now. The closer we get to our ostensible goal, the grimmer it gets.

This was all a choice, and continues to be one. If Chaim Bloom had been better at working within these parameters, the team would be in a better spot right now. That said, and as Craig Breslow is learning in real time, they’re fairly strict parameters. John Henry has decided to sail straight into the sport’s heart of darkness — its cheap, cynical, soulless core. He’s come too far to stop now. The mission must and will be completed, even as things get worse and worse and worse. And they will.