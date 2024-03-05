Things We’re Excited About In 2024: The Next Chapter In Trevor’s Story

Trevor Story’s spent the majority of his career being overlooked. Some of that has to do with circumstance, some of it has to do with rotten luck, and some of it has to do with the way he produces value as a player.

Of course, in 2023, he hardly produced any value as a player, so perhaps he’s rightfully being overlooked going into this year. In some minds, he’s cashed, and the analysis ends right there. But there is another school of thought to explore here. One with a much broader lens that looks at the tumultuous journey he’s taken to get to the spot he’s in now, and surmises how everything could come together right when nobody expects it. So let’s do a deep dive and start combing through what that world looks like.

In order to get there, we have to go back. Way back to 2011 when Story was first drafted out of high school by the Colorado Rockies with the 45th overall pick in the supplemental first round. During this period, I covered the Rockies for several seasons over at SB Nation’s Purple Row, and the reaction to the pick was very underwhelming.

Some of it had to do with how far away he was from the majors, some of it had to do with questions of whether his swing would ever hold up against major league pitching, and some of it had to do with the fact that the team had just signed Troy Tulowitzki to a “lifetime” extension just a few months earlier. Either way, he just wasn’t a prospect most people got excited about. The general consensus in Rockies land was “We just signed a guy who’s tracking towards being one of the five best shortstops of all time in MLB history to a face of the franchise deal. How is this solid but unspectacular shortstop prospect ever going to make an impact here?”

Oops!

Fast forward through five years of consistent and relentless injuries eroding Tulowitzki’s body, five years of consistent and relentless bad decisions by the Colorado front office, ultimately culminating in the trade of their superstar shortstop, and five years of consistent but relentless hard work and improvement on his game from Trevor Story, and you have your answer.

But even so, Story was never celebrated with the same level of buzz you’d expect a young, productive, good natured, shortstop to get when he reached the majors. Even the team didn’t expect him to stick right away, and originally had Jose Reyes, who they got in return from Toronto as part of the Tulo trade, penciled into the position to bridge the gap. But Reyes was arrested for domestic violence after the 2015 season, and Story was handed the keys to the shortstop slot on Opening Day in 2016.

Against all odds, he was everything the club needed him to be right out of the gate, hitting six home runs in his first four games in a big league uniform. He went on to finish fourth in Rookie of the Year voting, and probably would have ended up first or second if it wasn’t for a torn UCL in his thumb that ended his season two months early.

And yet, even with this instant success, his status as a star in Colorado was always dimmed by uncontrollable factors that left his game uncomfortably juxtaposed to his team’s past, present and future. From the past, there was the residue of Tulowitzki’s legacy. An entire fanbase had just watched one of the best to ever do it at shortstop for nearly a decade, and nothing Story did was ever going to measure up.

I’m personally as guilty of this as anybody. As a former Rockies writer, Story is the one guy I feel I didn’t cover fairly. Not in the sense that I wrote negatively about him, but in my failure to acknowledge his rightful status as one of the best guys on the team. Other topics and players on the roster just always seemed more interesting, important or easier to cover. So, let me take this moment to say: I’m sorry Trevor.

In addition to having to deal with Tulo fanboys like me longing for the past, Story also had to deal with another towering figure in the present dwarfing his accomplishments. Playing just to his right was Nolan Arenado, who is well on his way to becoming a top ten third baseman of all-time and is already in the conversation as the greatest defensive third baseman ever. Story can probably play prettier defense than about 99 percent of the people who have ever suited up and played the left side of the infield in a Major League baseball game. But his measuring stick for being spectacular was Troy Tulowitzki and Nolan Arenado. That’s some tough sledding!

Finally, as solid as he was at short, Story’s future also always seemed uncertain. Both from an individual standpoint, and considering what the team could provide around him. Individually, it was the strike outs. The sheer number of empty at-bats are infuriating to watch at best, and downright alarming at worst. He’s somehow managed to make it work with everything else he provides as a player overall, which we’ll dive deeper on in a moment, but we’re talking about a guy whose career strike out rate didn’t dip below 30% until his fourth year in the league in 2019. Yikes!

Then you had the Rockies factor. This is a franchise that’s never won a division title, and hasn’t won an LDS game since 2009. They also remain the only franchise in MLB to never play in a Game 5 of any sort. If the baseball IQ in that front office got any lower, we’d need to water it twice a day! All of this is to say that, even when Story was a productive piece of a solid little core they had going in the 2017 and 2018 seasons, it always felt like a fleeting moment, a run that was bound to fall apart around any turn. And once it did, it was obvious it wouldn’t be until Story’s next chapter that he’d truly get a chance to be a key component on a championship contending team.

At first, it looked like that might come in the 2021 season when the Rockies should have traded him. But, SURPRISE! The Rockies bungled that too. And so you ended up with a productive player on a bad baseball team just waiting on his service time clock to hit free agency so he could take his game to greener pastures.

But then, as it turned out, the first two years of his baseball life outside of the Rockies would also prove to be well, rocky. First, his free agency ran right into the teeth of the 2021-2022 lockout, leaving his future uncertain, his signing period delayed, and his defensive position unfamiliar. This period of turbulence was further amplified and extended by the birth of his child, the departure of Xander Bogaerts moving him back to the other side of second base, and the surgery on his elbow before the 2023 season.

Amazingly, as all the dust settled, Trevor Story ended up back at shortstop following in the footsteps of another franchise great who held the position for about a decade, wears No. 2, and was supposed to spend his entire career with one team. I don’t know if there’s ever been a player as good as Story that’s consistently had to deal with so many shadows throughout his career. It’s really astounding!

All of this is a very long way of pointing out that, as someone who’s watched Trevor Story play as many baseball games as just about anyone on Earth, I don’t think I’ve ever seen him more comfortable about his role on the team as he appears to be going into 2024. He’s healthy, his role on the roster is clearly defined, he’s settled in to his new team and city, he doesn’t have to deal with the Coors Field Hangover, and he’s taken on a position of leadership in the clubhouse.

While not necessarily likely, there’s a decent chance he’s on the verge of a career sweet spot where he’s just old enough to be as good as he’s ever been mentally, and just young enough to still be on his game physically.

Now to this point, we’ve discussed plenty about why Story has been easy to overlook and underrate from a circumstantial perspective, but there’s another component to his on-field game that also makes him difficult to fully appreciate. And it has everything to do with the way he accumulates value.

On the surface, the most glaring part of his game is that he’s a strike out machine. With this constant eyesore in everybody’s face, there’s been a real and unshakable fear that his entire offensive profile is constantly on the verge of collapse. Through the 2022 season, however, he always managed to mix the strike outs with enough walks and, more importantly, enough power to make himself useful.

In each of his first seven seasons (2016 to 2022), Story ended at least four percent of his plate appearances with a home run (at least one out of every 25 tries), and in doing so, he ended up with an OPS+ above 100 in every year except 2017. This is to say that WAR generally grades him out as an above average offensive player. (This was obviously not the case last year when he was coming off injury and posted a hideous OPS+ of just 52. Yuck!)

This is very important to note because, while strike outs may be the most obvious part of Story’s game, they generally have not been numerous enough to sink his offensive production underwater in the eyes of the statistic that’s fundamentally changed baseball over the last 15 years. And when you start looking at the other components that make up WAR, it suddenly becomes apparent that he his ceiling remains absurdly high if he can keep the whiffs under control.

One way to look at WAR is that it takes the conventional idea of a five-tool player and reinvents it. Instead of hit for average, hit for power, have a great arm, field well and run fast, WAR rewards being above average at creating runs with your bat, being above average at preventing runs with your glove, being above average at creating runs on the base paths with your legs, being able to play a premium position up the middle, and being available to play most every day and accumulate enough games / at bats to make it all impactful.

Here’s the thing: Trevor Story has the potential to be above average at all of those things! He’s not elite at any of them outside of maybe defense, so again, he becomes easy to overlook. But any version of an optimistic outlook for Story in 2024 hits on all these notes. Just start running through details:

He keeps the strike outs somewhat in check while walking and mashing enough to post a solid OPS+.

He plays well above average defense.

He’s not only is his typical above average self on the basepaths, but also takes it up another notch following the rule changes from last year.

He plays the whole year at shortstop, which is the second most valuable positional adjustment by WAR, only behind catcher.

He stays healthy and plays most of the games.

If he does that, you’re talking about at least a 4.0 WAR player in 2024, and possibly something in the neighborhood of 5 or 6 WAR. Just look at how Story has graded out by this metric per baseball reference WAR over his career. Outside of last year when he was totally overmatched coming back from injury, he’s been an incredibly productive player when on the field.

So to boil it down, Story’s season comes down to three main questions:

Can he still find a way to be productive offensively post elbow injury by either regaining his power stroke or cutting down on his strike outs? Can being in perhaps the best place he’s ever been mentally in his career entering a season allow him to excel at each little part of his game and accumulate some extra overall value? Can he stay healthy?

If the answer to each of those questions is yes, the Red Sox could get the type of shortstop production we got used to when Nomar and Xander were still around.