OTM Open Thread 3/4: It is Monday

The pitching program?

By Mike Carlucci
Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images

Happy Monday. Matt Chapman signed with the San Francisco Giants to something more akin to a pillow contract with quick opt-outs. The Boras pitchers remain unemployed.

And there is a development at the Red Sox camp:

Although...

Does Crawford have more gas now? Who can say.

The suddenly 7-3 Spring Training Sox play the Detroit Tigers at 1:05 PM ET. Josh Winckowski has the ball.

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.

