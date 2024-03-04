OTM Open Thread 3/4: It is Monday

Happy Monday. Matt Chapman signed with the San Francisco Giants to something more akin to a pillow contract with quick opt-outs. The Boras pitchers remain unemployed.

And there is a development at the Red Sox camp:

Kutter Crawford hit 97 on the gun in his start today. He said he added 8-10 lbs and it’s only made him feel stronger.



Last year, his 4-seamer averaged 93.6.



Houck has apparently seen the biggest velo jump in camp (per Cora). Touched 97 yesterday as well.pic.twitter.com/uWNfKkSIeR — Tyler Milliken ⚾️ (@tylermilliken_) March 4, 2024

Although...

Kutter Crawford is sitting 96-97 mph on statcast right now. Hello. — Red Sox Stats (@redsoxstats) March 29, 2022

Does Crawford have more gas now? Who can say.

The suddenly 7-3 Spring Training Sox play the Detroit Tigers at 1:05 PM ET. Josh Winckowski has the ball.

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.