A Review of the New Red Sox Walk-Up and Warm-Up Music

I’m not exactly breaking any news here when I say this, but baseball is a weird institution as a whole.

So much of the infrastructure surrounding our game is odd. The concept of the defensive team being the side that initiates the action, the idea of calling a game off because it’s a wee bit wet outside, the fact that a 30% success rate at the plate makes you one of the best offensive players in the sport—all that jazz is supremely strange. It’s unusual in the best possible way, but it’s still unusual nevertheless.

One of the most interesting and peculiar aspects of baseball, if you ask me, is the fact that players basically get their own theme song when they check into a game.

Walk-up music for batters and warm-up music for pitchers is fascinating. Could you imagine having that in your regular, everyday life? Imagine walking into your office each day with the record of your choosing being played for all to hear. Imagine your presence being announced with the opening chords of your favorite song in the world or a track that just gets you fired up to fill out those TPS reports. That would be cool as hell—and it’s the reality for MLB players as they punch their clock and begin their day of work on the diamond.

Player music has also given baseball fans some iconic memories and moments. How can you think of the 2013 season in Boston without thinking of the Fenway Faithful singing along to “Three Little Birds” by Bob Marley as Shane Victorino dug into the box?

How could we recall the 2007 World Series run without referencing Jonathan Papelbon’s Irish step dancing to the tune of “I’m Shipping Up to Boston” by the Dropkick Murphys?

Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” is now synonymous with Mariano Rivera along with Bill Mueller’s habit of getting the best of him in 2004.

Music has the power to bring us back to a certain place and time. It’s a powerful medium that can connect people; as corny as that sounds, it’s true. Sports are no exception to that.

So as we enter 2024 and we get used to new faces on the Red Sox, I figured it could be fun to take a look at what new music Red Sox Nation can expect to hear for the next 162+ games.

I used platemusic.com and walkupdb.com—a pair of handy resources if you’re into this sort of thing like I am—to check out some of the walk-up and warm-up music for Boston players acquired this off-season. Maybe these guys will change their tune in 2024, but I’m basing this article on what those pages have tracked. If you don’t see a certain player in this article, take it up with the heads of those two websites.

I also took the liberty of giving my own take on the song each of these new Red Sox players have chosen up to this point. I don’t wanna yuck anyone’s yum—music taste is subjective, after all—but I still have my thoughts.

Break out the Spotify playlists and get those TouchTunes credits ready.

Tyler O’Neill: “Hold Me Closer” by Elton John and Britney Spears

Not a typo on the song title, folks.

For the uninitiated: Reginald Kenneth Dwight Elton Hercules John released a collaborative album a few years ago entitled “The Lockdown Sessions.” It features some reworked and remixed versions of his own classic hits; his single featuring Dua Lipa entitled “Cold Heart,” which interpolates multiple John classics such as “Rocket Man” and “Kiss The Bride,” is featured on that album as well.

For that project, Sir Elton recruited the help of recently-freed Britney Spears on a song that borrows from “Tiny Dancer.” No sign of 45 in that recording, though. The new song also features a hint of “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart.”

At the end of the day, O’Neill didn’t pick a bad song here. “Tiny Dancer” might be my favorite Elton John song full-stop, so of course I don’t think this remix holds a candle (in the wind) to the original, but it’s fine. I suppose I was expecting the man with arms the size of nuclear warheads to pick something more metal or something to that effect, but I’ll never complain about more Elton John in my life.

I appreciate Britney getting in on the baseball fun as well, though similar to how Homer Simpson will ask where Poochie is whenever Poochie isn’t on the TV screen, I’ll ask “Where’s ‘Toxic?’” when “Toxic” isn’t involved in the Britney discourse.

MY SCORE: 6.5/10, would not complain if this came on at The Bullpen before a Sox game, but would make a smart ass comment about “Tiny Dancer” not being player instead.

Vaughn Grissom: “Who You Foolin” by Gunna

Makes sense that the former Atlanta Brave had walk-up music featuring a rapper based out of Atlanta.

Gunna’s pretty good if you like trap. If we’re talking Atlanta-based rap, I’ll still take OutKast or Future or Young Thug, but Gunna’s good. Do not ask me if I was involved in YSL’s alleged RICO activity; I plead the fifth.

As for Grissom’s choice, the production from Wheezy makes for a nice walk-up song. The intro of the track itself is enough for me. Gunna skates on the verse during the second half of the track as well.

I can imagine anyone stepping up to the plate with the first 15 seconds or so of “Who You Foolin” playing over the speakers at Fenway and getting into it. Not much to say beyond that for this one other than I like it.

MY SCORE: 7/10, would nod my head to this on the way to my right field bleacher seat as I try to balance the beers in my hands.

Lucas Giolito: “Surround Sound” JID feat. 21 Savage and Baby Tate

Another rap track, this time featuring a sample from the Queen of Soul herself. Aretha Franklin’s 1965 song “One Step Ahead” is used for this song.

If you didn’t like the trap song chosen by Vaughn Grissom, then I’ve got some bad news for ya since this track leans even harder into that style of rap. If you do enjoy trap, like myself, then you probably loved the production here.

Gotta be honest: I wasn’t aware of this song before I began this piece. It apparently got big on TikTok; I wouldn’t know, sue me.

The first beat is great. JID and 21 both have great voices. I’m not crazy about the beat change in the latter half of the song, but the first few minutes are still fitting for a starter warming up on the hill. I can see the vision there.

MY SCORE: 7.5/10, would surely convince me that Giolito is about to throw seven scoreless innings.

Liam Hendriks, “We Will Rock You” (DJs from Mars Remix)

So neither platemusic.com nor walkupdb.com have updated information on Hendriks’ entrance music from the bullpen. The latest update from the first site was in 2014, while the second didn’t have any information on our newest Aussie friend on file whatsoever.

So, I did what any internet sleuth would do in this situation: I turned to Reddit. The fine people over at r/whitesox already had the answer for me—thank you for the gold, kind strangers.

Turns out, Hendriks has been coming in to close out games with a remix of Queen’s “We Will Rock You” playing over the PA system. You know how the boom-boom-clap song goes; I don’t have to link the original for you, right?

Knowing that, I wasn’t expecting much when I hit play on the track. I mean, it’s “We Will Rock You.” It’s good enough, it’s a classic for a reason, but it’s become cliché in the world of sports. One of the best firemen in the game when he’s healthy should deserve more than just the song that you’d hear between pitches in the top of the third inning at a Double-A game...

...and then I hit play, and I come to find that it’s a banger of a remix. He made the right choice, man. The biggest smile came across my face when I realized that these DJs from Mars—bless their hearts—mixed Queen with Rage Against The Machine. That’s what I’m talkin’ about! Cross Tom Morello’s “Killing In The Name” riff with any song and odds are that I’ll want to run through a brick wall right then and there.

Hell of a choice by Liam Hendriks. That song played prior to his first appearance with the Chicago White Sox since battling cancer last year, and it’s awesome to watch.

We’ll have to be patient for a few months before seeing this warm-up song in action at Fenway Park, but I’m sure it will be worth the wait. That remix just screams “I’m about to shove and shut down the lineup, go ahead and chalk this game up as a win.” That’s a long sentence to scream, but I digress.

MY SCORE: 9/10, would make sense for the music person upstairs to save some time and immediately queue “Dirty Water.”

I’m curious to see what YOU—yes, YOU, dear reader—would choose as YOUR entrance music if YOU were on the Red Sox. Trap rap? Yacht rock? Baroque classical music? It’s your call. Put it down in the comments section so that your peers can judge you accordingly.