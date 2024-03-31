Red Sox 3, Mariners 4: Hello Bad Defense My Old Friend

The 2024 Boston Red Sox will be a significantly better defensive team than the 2023 version. Trevor Story alone ensures that, before we even consider Ceddanne Rafaela’s glove in center, Tyler O’Neill’s arm in right, and Masataka Yoshida’s butt on the bench during defensive half innings.

But that doesn’t mean there isn’t still some lingering psychological damage leftover from last year, so you’re forgiven if you suffered some flashbacks in this tough loss to the Mariners.

For the third game in a row, a Red Sox starter went up against one of the American League’s best and matched him pitch for pitch. This time it was Kutter Crawford, leaning heavily on his sweeper and cutter to keep the M’s bats quiet. But Logan Gilbert was just as effective for the Ms, leading to another pitching duel that would be decided on the defensive margins.

Here were the moments that mattered.

Bottom of the First

Once again, the game turned in the first inning, when Pablo Reyes’s ill-timed tribute to Kikè Hernandez put JP Crawford in scoring position. He’d score two batters later on a Mitch Haniger single.

Top of the Fifth

After lacing a double to left, Ceddanne Rafaela gets aggressive on an Enmanuel Valdez fly out. He would score on Pablo Reyes’s ground out to tie the game.

But then with two runners on and a chance to put the Sox on top, Masataka Yoshida would go down on an absolutely brutal strike out.

Top of the Tenth:

After Pablo Reyes brought home the Manfred Man to give the Sox the lead (and then got erased on the base paths trying to steal second. . . ) Reese McGuire ripped a double, setting up the all important second extra innings run that would put the Sox up 3-1.

Bottom of the Tenth:

But with Kenley Jansen unavailable after, uhh, sleeping awkwardly, apparently, Joely Rodriguez came in to try to seal the win. After a bleeder to left brought in Seattle’s first run of the frame, the bad defense struck again.

And with the winning runs now on second and third with only one out, JP Crawford and Julio Rodriguez would finish off the Sox.

Three Studs

Kutter Crawford: 6 IP, 3 H, 1 BB, 7 K, 1 ER

Please enjoy pumped up Kutter:

Ceddanne Rafaela: 2-2, 2B, 2 R

What’s more fun than a speed merchant creating a run (almost) all by himself? Ceddanne did it in the fifth when he lashed a double, advanced to third on a risky tag-up play on a fly ball to left, and then came home on a grounder to short even though the infield was in. Oh, and he also notched his first web gem of the season. He’s been the Red Sox best player in this series.

Isaiah Campbell: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 BB, 2 K

Three Duds

Wilyer Abreu: 0-4 3 K

Even before the tenth inning error he was looking lost at the plate.

Joely Rodriguez: 0.1 IP 2 H, 3 R, 2 ER

Only three games into the season, it feels like you shouldn’t need to put Joely Rodriguez into a high leverage situation. But after Winckowski went two innings the night before, Campbell and Chris Martin bridged the Sox to extras, and Kenley opted out with a sore back, here we are.

Enmanuel Valdez: 0-4, 2 K

Play of the Game

I’m not all that impressed by game winning singles under the new extra innings rules, so let’s give it to Ceddanne’s defense instead.