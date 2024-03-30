Game 3: Red Sox at Mariners

Get that coffee on. Pound a Red Bull. We’re doing this again.

At 9:40 PM ET on WEEI and NESN your Boston Red Sox take on the Seattle Mariners. In Seattle.

And the pitching has looked pretty good. So, Mr. Manfred, if this was a way of saving Sox fans some heartache it backfired for two games.

The bad news? Rafeal Devers is out again. Pablo Reyes gets the start at third base in his absence rather the Bobby “Dingers” Dalbec.

This is Kutter Crawford’s third time making an Opening Day roster, having done so in 2022 and 2023 as well. In 2022 he was...not great. An ERA of almost five-and-a-half against a mid-4s FIP and a WHIP over 1.4 left the swingman looking pretty bad at times, And 2023 was such a disaster of a year for the team that his development went somewhat unnoticed. Last year Crawford finished first among Sox pitchers in FanGraphs WAR (2.4) and third in the Baseball-Reference flavor of WAR (2.5) behind only Chris Martin and Brayan Bello (both at 3.2). The 16th round pick has shown he deserves a shot in the majors. Does he have what it takes to hold a rotation spot long term? 2024 will go a long way towards answering that. With Bello, Tanner Houck, and Garret Whitlock the Sox are suddenly looking at a rotation largely assembled from the farm system (although Whitlock was obviously acquired from the Yankees he made his major league debut with Boston).