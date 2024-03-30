Red Sox 0, Mariners 1: Two Cy Young Candidates Duke It Out In Cascadia

How often does one of the biggest moments in a game come in the top of the first inning?

George Kirby, the Seattle Mariners’ Cy Young candidate/guy in a ‘90s teen drama who struggles to pin the corsage on his date’s prom dress, walked both Jarren Duran and Masataka Yoshida in the first inning. Here’s the thing about George Kirby (besides that he’s an awkward teenager): he doesn’t do that. He made 31 starts last season, and in the majority of those games, he didn’t walk a single batter at all, let alone multiple batters in one inning. And with Duran creating havoc on the base paths to get to third with just one out, Trevor Story stepped up to the plate with a chance to make the Mariners ace pay for his sins. All he had to do was put the ball in play to put one of the best pitchers in the American League in the hole.

Trevor Story did not do that. Instead, he did the thing he’s done way too much during his Red Sox tenure: he struck out. Triston Casas followed that up with a harmless fly out and, over the next six innings, George Kirby made sure the Sox didn’t get a decent scoring chance like that again, carving up the lineup with ease.

But hey! Nick Pivetta was just as good! The Mariners looked helpless against Medium Maple, who racked up 10 strikeouts and showed off his manic-angry K strut after each one. One mistake pitch to JP Crawford decided the game and spoiled his outing, but if Pivetta can keep this up, we’re not going to remember this game come September. The Nick Pivetta Cy Young Watch is on.

Three Studs

Nick Pivetta: 6 IP, 3 H, 0 BB, 10 K, 1 HR, 1 ER

Ok but like. . . what if Nick Pivetta is actually this good now?

Masataka Yoshida: 1-3, 1 BB, 1 K

Did he do all that much? No. Did any other Red Sox hitter reach base twice like he did? Also no.

Theo Epstein: 2:24

A west coast game that ended at midnight! I feel bad for baseball fans who died before the pitch clock.

Three Duds

Trevor Story: 0-4 1 K

It wasn’t just the first inning strike out. In the eighth, Story came up with a runner in scoring position yet again (the Sox only put three runners in said position all night). And yet again he couldn’t bring the run in, grounding weakly to the left side.

Bobby Dalbec: 0-3, 2 K

The only other scoring opportunity the Red Sox offense got after the first inning came after Ceddanne Rafaela knocked Kirby out of the game with a sharply hit opposite field single in the seventh. After a pinch hit single by Pablo Reyes, up came Bobby Bombs with a chance to make Red Sox fans forget the name CJ Cron forever. He did not do that.

Triston Casas? 0-4, 2 K

The entire lineup was dud-ish, so this is a tad unfair to Casas. But, like Story, he also missed an opportunity to bring a run home in the first and struck out to lead off the ninth (though, admittedly, he struck out on some bad calls by an ump who was missing all night).

Play of the Game

This one wasn’t a difficult choice.