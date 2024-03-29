Game 2: Red Sox at Mariners

After a bit of a thriller (let’s face it the majority of Red Sox Nation was expecting an embarrassing night after an embarrassing offseason) Boston is back for another game against the Seattle Mariners. It’s a little strange to open the season with a four game series over four days but here we are. And it’s the second straight night game for those fans in the home city, state, and coast.

Nick Pivetta. Demoted to the bullpen in 2023. Then reemerging as a starting pitcher after an Opener kicked things off. Then, just, starting again as the rotation was desperate for innings. You’d think that with this narrative he’s coming of a bad year. But 2023 saw him put up the best ERA (and 2nd best FIP) of his career at 4.08, his 2nd best strikeout-to-walk ratio over a full season, fewest hits per nine innings of his career, his highest strikeout percentage and lowest walk percentage. It was his second highest WAR total on Baseball Reference and third highest on FanGraphs. Is this...real? It’s strange for a pitcher to break out in his early 30s but maybe Pivetta has finally put his skills together in a way that leads to success?

With only Reese McGuire different in the lineup tonight he joins a crew that saw every member record at least one hit last night. Good luck catching up, Reese!

George Kirby is coming off a sixth place finish in the Cy Young voting last year and put up a 3.35 ERA against a 3.34 FIP. He doesn’t strike out a ton of guys with just 172 over 190 innings but he walked 19 batters last season. Kenley Jansen issued 17 walks in 44 innings of work. We’ll hope everyone has their bats ready to swing because that’s how you get on base against Kirby.

First pitch is a little earlier tonight: 9:40 PM ET on WEEI and NESN.