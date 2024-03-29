OTM Open Thread 3/29-3/31: It is the Weekend

Welcome to the first weekend of the baseball season.

The Red Sox kicked off this season the right way: with a win.

Nick Pivetta faces George Kirby of the Seattle Mariners at 9:40 PM ET on Friday.

Kutter Crawford takes on Logan Gilbert at 9:40 PM ET on Saturday.

Finally, in day baseball, Garrett Whitlock and Bryce Miller pitch at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.

Remembering 2004

The Sox lost Opening Day to the Baltimore Orioles in a contest between Pedro Martinez and Sir Sidney Ponson.

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.