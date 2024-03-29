Red Sox 6, Mariners 4: Starting the Season Off Right

Ah, that Opening Day feeling. Even with the dread that may ensue this season, there’s nothing like the festivities of the first “real” day of baseball. It’s the sign that warmer weather is on its way, more Fenway Franks and brewskis to down, and maybe(?) some good baseball. This year, we got the short end of the stick on the East Coast, a road-game at night on the West Coast. Sure-fire way to get people excited with a post-10pm first pitch to start the season, right?

In any case, the Red Sox certainly showed up in a big way. Some key moments:

B1: Mitch Haniger GIDP 6-4-3

Brayan Bello–while sharp for parts of his first ever Opening Day start–did not get off to the best of starts. A J-Rod double and Jorge Polanco single (with a crazy Tyler O’Neill throw to keep J-Rod on third) could have spelled disastrous. The inning-ending double play was just what the doctor ordered to settle Bello down. Though seriously, check out this wicked parkour throw from right field by O’Neill.

Tyler O'Neill threw the HELL outta this ball pic.twitter.com/xTeuW5yknB — Alex Fast (@AlexFast8) March 29, 2024

T3: Rafael Devers’ oppo-taco

If the Red Sox are going to have any success this season, it hinges partially on Rafael Devers continuing to be dominant at the plate. He lowered his hands coming into Spring Training, a sign he recognizes how out of whack his mechanics were last year, where he was constantly chasing balls and whiffing. Shorter bat-path, more chance for contact. When Devers is on, he hits to power everywhere, especially to the opposite field. He put that on display tonight!

T6: Ceddanne Rafaela triples, scores on Connor Wong’s RBI single

Can the Red Sox be smart but aggressive on the base paths this season? Rafaela makes us dare to dream here. He somehow stretches this into a triple, and comes home on an RBI bloop by Connor Wong. No chance Rafalea scores if he’s not already on third.

T8: O’Neill’s O’Pening Day

I’ll get more into Tyler O’Neill later, but when you make MLB history and give your team a little breathing room, that’s pretty important. What’s even funnier is he was really in this game over Wilyer Abreu for the mems. W for Cora.

Alex Cora got a loud chuckle when he explained why it's Tyler O'Neill over Wilyer Abreu in RF tonight:



“I got a five-game losing streak on Opening Day, and he has a four-game home-run streak (on Opening Days) so, analytics.” — Gabrielle Starr (@gfstarr1) March 29, 2024

B9: Jansen closes this one out

I’m certainly not the only one who shares concern about Kenley Jansen. Barely pitching in the spring because of injury, he’s starting to make me nervous every time he’s on the bump. Even after giving up a lead-off walk, he grabs a strikeout, a line out, and another strikeout to nab his first save of the year and 421st of all-time. A first-ever Opening Day win for Alex Cora as manager, ballgame. 6-4, Red Sox.

Three Studs

Brayan Bello (5.0 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 2 K, 0 BB)

Was this the most electric start ever? Nah, it was a little nervy at times watching Bello’s command. The biggest thing is consistency and eating innings early. After watching some of the other games today (sorry Kyle Freeland and the entire Rockies arsenal), getting five innings felt like a blessing. Could he have gone six with his pitch count? Sure, but that’s a little quibble. It’s a nice outing by Bello to start and set the tone.

Tyler O’Neill (1-for-3, 1 BB, 1 RBI, 2 runs scored)

So you make defense look smooth in right field, have a dome of steel to score on a fielder’s choice, and hit your MLB-record homer in a fifth consecutive Opening Day game? I’d be pretty satisfied with my Red Sox debut if I was Tyler O’Neill.

Rafael Devers (2-for-5, 2 RBI, 1 K)

I talked above about Devers’ opposite-field power being important to the success of the club. That dinger came off the bat with an exit velocity of 104.4 MPH. Almost as important, nothing glaring with the glove (in one game). This is the year infield defense needs to gel.

Three Duds

Joely Rodriguez (1.0 IP, 1 ER, 1 H, 1 HR, 2 K)

I know he settled down to get out of the inning otherwise unscathed, but come on. Can you tell me there aren’t any other lefties or pitchers in general who could have not only come into the game at that time, but made the roster? Why did Brennan Bernardino not make it? How about Joe Jacques? (This is a stupid argument for any not great pitchers to make the roster but it’s what we’re working with). Making a 3-0 game a 3-2 game is not your job there, Joely, or frankly, Alex Cora.

Pablo Reyes (0-for-2, 1 K)

He was just...there? He came in to pitch hit for Enmanuel Valdez and didn’t really do anything,

Triston Casas/Jarren Duran

Neither had a particularly remarkable game, but this really comes down to the top of the 9th. Duran is at third with Casas up and two down. Duran keeps dancing down the line, just toying with Austin Voth who clearly does not care. First off, why does Duran not take off for home plate? Look below at the lead he had. How does it not cross your mind to run no matter what and try for another insurance run? Even if it doesn’t work out, you tried. It becomes a distraction for Triston Casas, watching all of this unfold as a left-handed hitter, who proceeds to strike out on a very clear ball that Duran could have tried and swiped home on. He definitely wasn’t happy about it.

SHOULD HAVE JUST DONE IT pic.twitter.com/kdbNB8LPus — The Pesky Report (@PeskyReport) March 29, 2024

Play of the Game

Raffy’s homer was a blast, but I have to tip my hat to Opening Day history with Tyler O’Neill’s record-setting solo shot.