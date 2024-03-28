Game 1: Red Sox vs Mariners

Well, here we are. After a long offseason that certainly left fans frustrated at times, Opening Day is here.

The last time Boston won on Opening Day? 2017! Alex Cora hasn’t managed a win in the first game of the season during his tenure. Even during the amazing 2018 campaign. This is also Cora’s 811th game managing the Sox. He enters the die tied in games with old friend John Farrell. He’ll try to end his personal losing streak tonight. And he’s got the right guy on the mound.

Brayan Bello, who signed a six-year deal with the Red Sox over the winter, makes his first Opening Day start. The sky is the limit with this kid.

Jarren Duran is leading off. Trevor Story starts in the three spot - a big voter of confidence. Newcomer Tyler O’Neill hit fifth providing some protection for Triston Casas.

The Seattle Mariners send Luis Castillo, a veteran who finished fifth in AL Cy Young voting.

Julio Rodriguez, who won the AL MVP in 2022 “only” finished fourth in MVP voting in last season. But the Sox hope he gets off to another slow start, since, you know, they face him early.

First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET on WEEI and NESN.

Let’s go!