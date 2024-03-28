OTM Open Thread 3/28: It is Thursday

Happy Opening Day!

In, checks notes, just over 12 hours the Red Sox take on the Seattle Mariners. 10:10 PM ET. LOL. Full Throttle indeed.

Brayan Bello makes his first Opening Day start of hopefully many.

The Run Prevention Unit hits the field.

All teams (except the Dodgers and Padres) are 0-0.

Look, no one thinks this is a championship year. But let’s not drop 10 games under .500 to kick things off and watch the team try to crawl back.

Poll Red Sox place in the AL East come October First

Second

Third

Fourth

Fifth vote view results 14% First (1 vote)

0% Second (0 votes)

28% Third (2 votes)

42% Fourth (3 votes)

14% Fifth (1 vote) 7 votes total Vote Now

