 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

OTM Open Thread 3/28: It is Thursday

Opening Day is here!

By Mike Carlucci
/ new
Houston Astros v Seattle Mariners Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Happy Opening Day!

In, checks notes, just over 12 hours the Red Sox take on the Seattle Mariners. 10:10 PM ET. LOL. Full Throttle indeed.

Brayan Bello makes his first Opening Day start of hopefully many.

The Run Prevention Unit hits the field.

All teams (except the Dodgers and Padres) are 0-0.

Look, no one thinks this is a championship year. But let’s not drop 10 games under .500 to kick things off and watch the team try to crawl back.

Poll

Red Sox place in the AL East come October

view results
  • 14%
    First
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    Second
    (0 votes)
  • 28%
    Third
    (2 votes)
  • 42%
    Fourth
    (3 votes)
  • 14%
    Fifth
    (1 vote)
7 votes total Vote Now

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.

More From Over the Monster

Loading comments...