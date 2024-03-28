OTM Open Thread 3/28: It is Thursday

Happy Opening Day!
In, checks notes, just over 12 hours the Red Sox take on the Seattle Mariners. 10:10 PM ET. LOL. Full Throttle indeed.
Brayan Bello makes his first Opening Day start of hopefully many.
The Run Prevention Unit hits the field.
All teams (except the Dodgers and Padres) are 0-0.
Look, no one thinks this is a championship year. But let’s not drop 10 games under .500 to kick things off and watch the team try to crawl back.
Poll
Red Sox place in the AL East come October
-
14%
First
-
0%
Second
-
28%
Third
-
42%
Fourth
-
14%
Fifth
Talk about what you want and be good to one another.
