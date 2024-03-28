The Red Seat: Prediction Time!

Welcome back to The Red Seat Podcast, episode number 311. This week, Jake Devereaux, Keaton DeRocher, and Bob Osgood are here to make all the 2024 predictions, including the regular season standings, MLB playoffs, season-long awards, and last but quite possibly least, the Boston Red Sox.

First, there were a couple of surprises on the Red Sox roster that needed some review. Joely Rodriguez, Chase Anderson, and Bobby Dalbec are IN. Brennan Bernardino, Cooper Criswell, and CJ Cron are OUT. How surprised were we all by each of these moves?

Only one of us picked the Red Sox to have a losing record in 2024, but the playoffs sure seem like a long shot. We also reviewed our Red Sox team MVP, LVP, and best pitcher and defensive player on this year’s team.

We then discussed each of the six divisions in-depth, giving our individual predictions of standings place, as well as playoff seeding. Not surprisingly, the Central divisions had the most variety, but we also debated the Giants vs. the Diamondbacks, the Mets vs. the Marlins, and the Rangers vs. the Astros.

In the AL East, Jake defends his last-place Rays take, while Keaton and Bob both have them in the top two in the division.

We wrapped things up by giving our picks for AL and NL MVP, Cy Young, and Rookie of the Year, followed by ALCS, NLCS, and World Series predictions.

If you have a question for an upcoming Red Seat pod, you can email us at redseatpodcast@gmail.com or tweet us. On Twitter, Jake is @DevJake, Keaton is @TheSpokenKeats and Bob is @BobOsgood15. Thanks for listening!