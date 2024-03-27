OTM Open Thread 3/27: It is Wednesday

Happy Wednesday.

Well, after months of speculation and countless MLB insiders projecting Jordan Montgomery to the Red Sox the last big name pitcher on the market has signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks. For potentially a one-year deal.

Free-agent left-hander Jordan Montgomery in agreement with Diamondbacks, pending physical. Deal will pay him $25M this season, includes vesting player option for second year. First with agreement: @JeffPassan — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) March 27, 2024

Is Montgomery a clear #1 ace-caliber pitcher? No. Did the Red Sox really let a one year deal pass them by when the starting rotation is, with the most optimistic upside included, merely fine? Yes. It’s stunning. Good thing trading Mookie gave the team so much financial flexibility. Well, hopefully the Breslow-Bailey Brain Trust really does have some secret sauce. The pitching was good during Spring Training. This, of course, does come with a tremendous asterisk as spring stats don’t really correspond to the regular season. Either way the front office has left the team to figure it out with what they have minus a halfhearted attempt to boost things with Lucas Giolito.

