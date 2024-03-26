 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

OTM Open Thread 3/26: It is Tuesday

Spring doesn’t matter...but

By Mike Carlucci
/ new
Boston Red Sox v Texas Rangers Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Happy Tuesday.

Yesterday a little bird told Lou Merloni the Red Sox had a “standing offer” to Jordan Montgomery. Of course, by the end of the day...

Insiders and (sigh) the gambling markets have been predicting Monty to Boston all winter but it really looks like that just isn’t going to happen. Unless it does. Who can say. The rest of the Scott Boras clients have signed. And if Montgomery waits until after Opening Day he can’t be tagged with a qualifying offer after the season if, say, he has an opt out.

Meanwhile, Garrett Whitlock looked good last night. Fingers crossed he’s healthy and productive all year.

The Sox take on the Texas Rangers again at 2:05 PM ET this afternoon.

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.

