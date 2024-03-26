OTM Open Thread 3/26: It is Tuesday

Happy Tuesday.

Yesterday a little bird told Lou Merloni the Red Sox had a “standing offer” to Jordan Montgomery. Of course, by the end of the day...

Remember that little “birdie” that told me about the standing offer? Well, another birdie didn’t make me feel very good. Conclusion? I’m done talking to birds!! I’m also done worrying about it. Time to go buy some underwear I guess. — Lou Merloni (@LouMerloni) March 25, 2024

Insiders and (sigh) the gambling markets have been predicting Monty to Boston all winter but it really looks like that just isn’t going to happen. Unless it does. Who can say. The rest of the Scott Boras clients have signed. And if Montgomery waits until after Opening Day he can’t be tagged with a qualifying offer after the season if, say, he has an opt out.

Meanwhile, Garrett Whitlock looked good last night. Fingers crossed he’s healthy and productive all year.

The Sox take on the Texas Rangers again at 2:05 PM ET this afternoon.

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.