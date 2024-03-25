Red Sox News & Links: Triston Casas, Team Remain Far Apart

Sounds like we can officially put the Triston Casas extension talks on ice for a while. Both Casas and Red Sox officials spoke to the media about the ongoing negotiations and it appears that the Sox aren’t particularly close to Casas’s number. The slugger maintains that he loves Boston and wants to be here forever, and seems confident about putting up a big season that he hopes will “give them a better gauge as to what my value might be.” (Gio Rivera, NESN)

Would be nice to get some long term clarity on the right side of the infield after the parade of first and second basemen we’ve witnessed over the last few seasons. But before we know if Vaughn Grissom is a piece for the future, he needs to get on the field. As of now, it’s looking like he’s going to be out for most of April. (Alex Speier, Boston Globe)

Of course one month of Vaughn Grissom probably won’t make much of a difference in the grand scheme of the Sox’ season. Particularly when most people around the game are so uninspired by the roster. (Alex Speier, Boston Globe)

. . . Which makes sense, given that the Sox officially received a ‘D’ in these offseason grades. (The Athletic)

As for Spring Training grades, Alex Cora gave the team a B, and he’s excited about the defense, athleticism, and plate discipline. (Matthew Ritchie, MLB.com)