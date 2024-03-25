OTM Open Thread 3/25: It is Monday

Happy Monday. Opening Day is this week. Thursday at 10 PM ET the Red Sox and Seattle Mariners start their seasons on the West Coast. Get your coffee ready.

Jordan Montgomery still has not signed. The Red Sox have announced a full rotation: Brayan Bello, Nick Pivetta, Kutter Crawford, Tanner Houck, and Garret Whitlock. No room at the inn I guess, Monty.

The Red Sox take on the TExas Rangers tonight at 8:05 PM ET with Whitlock on the mound. We’re almost done with Spring Training...hard to believe.

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.