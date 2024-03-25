Red Sox Roster Crunch: Rafaela and Rodriguez In, Cron Out

Happy week of Opening Day, folks! Or is it Opening Day week? Maybe Opening Week? What’s the proper nomenclature here?

Regardless: with the first game of the 2024 season just a few days away, the Red Sox are in the midst of finalizing their initial 26-man roster. We got a clearer picture of what the crew heading from Fort Myers to Seattle will look like this weekend, as Boston announced that outfielder/second baseman-if-you-really-want-to-insist-upon-it Ceddanne Rafaela as well as left-handed reliever Joely Rodriguez will break camp with the team.

Newton’s *quickly checks Google* Third Law of Transactions dictates that for every action there is an equal and opposite reaction. The victim of that reality of the universe was first baseman C.J. Cron, as the team announced they were parting ways with him after he signed a minor-league deal in early March and later declined his minor league option. It was a matter of Cron either making the Opening Day roster or getting cut entirely; the Red Sox chose the second option.

Ceddanne Rafaela has made the opening day roster for YOUR Boston Red Sox. Enjoy some of his highlights with the organization within the past year. pic.twitter.com/v4CRD2Pfme — Rob (@rob_thibeault) March 24, 2024

Joely Rodriguez has made the Red Sox roster, a decision punctuated with a joyful shout from the lefty in the clubhouse. CJ Cron, meanwhile, has been released. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) March 24, 2024

Let’s start with Ceddy: the most exciting part of these weekend updates, word to SNL. With the new season not providing much in terms of inspiration after a quarter-throttle-at-best winter, Red Sox Nation needed some juice to get pumped about prior to Opening Day.

Rafaela to the rescue.

The 23-year-old has been dynamite this spring. Prior to Palm Sunday’s Grapefruit League action, he’s registered an .878 OPS by way 15 hits—three of which left the yard while another six resulted in two-baggers—in 55 at-bats. He’s struck out 12 times compared to the four walks he’s drawn, but the offensive potential has been on display nevertheless.

That’s exactly what we can hang our hopes on: the potential that Rafaela has at the dish. The kid will swing at anything within the same area code as him—in an article touting Ceddy’s spring track record, our fearless leader Dan Secatore pointed out that Rafaela swung at damn near 42% of pitches outside of the zone during his cup of coffee with the big club in 2023. A failure to make adjustments against MLB pitchers could lead to trouble with that approach.

If Rafaela can reel in the swing-and-misses (he would’ve ranked in the 29th percentile in whiff percentage had he gotten enough plate appearances at the rate he was going last year; not great) as he matures while still packing a fair amount of punch, then his inclusion on the roster could be a great way to make the lineup just a bit deeper while he’s playing stellar defense, which is the true cornerstone of his game. Hell, the kid could just tread water at the plate and still provide considerable value thanks to his glove. Everything you read about Rafaela suggests he’s an elite fielder, and to this point he’s certainly passed the defensive eye test while patrolling center.

Ceddanne Rafaela making it look easy!



The @RedSox No. 4 prospect putting his 70-grade defense on display in #SpringBreakout. pic.twitter.com/VPDedkPIWK — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) March 16, 2024

Ceddy’s earned his chance to be a consistent member of the mix. As the old adage goes: championships are build up the middle. Maybe Rafaela can develop into a guy who proves that notion down the line.

As for Rodriguez, it’s nice to see him get another shot in the bullpen after an injury-riddled 2023 campaign. Shoulder and hip issues led to him tossing just 11 innings in as many appearances last season, which is hardly enough to get a read on him. His career numbers are nothing special—a lifetime 4.70 ERA over 157 frames, although his FIP is about a run better at 3.72—but he’s had a 2.57 spring ERA in six games prior to Sunday.

Joely’s sinker-dominated approach could be handy in relief if the defense behind him improves from last year’s monstrosity. Put out some fires by forcing softer contact and ground balls, that’s all I ask of him. Let’s see what he can do as one of the lefties in the ‘pen.

C.J. Cron’s release, meanwhile, has sent shock waves across MLB. A transaction this notable, a club letting go of one of their living legends, could have endless consequences. We truly are in a new era of Red Sox baseball, and there will not be a dry eye at Fenway when Cron makes his return one day. It’ll be a day we’ll tell our children about.

In all seriousness, signing Cron—a guy who’s just a few years removed from a string of full-length seasons with 25 homers or more—to a minor league deal wasn’t a bad bet. It just didn’t work out for him at Fenway South during his short-lived tenure with the Sox: two singles, one rib-eye, and three walks in 15 plate appearances.

With Cron’s departure, the writing is on the wall in regards to one Bobby Dalbec. If you ask me, it seems clear that he’ll serve as Triston Casas’s right-handed backup at first while providing some extra defensive versatility. After all, Dalbec is a wizard at shortstop!

Bobby Dalbec will start at shortstop tonight for the Red Sox.pic.twitter.com/mvw1a14Hck — Tyler Milliken ⚾️ (@tylermilliken_) April 12, 2023

To Bobby’s credit, he’s been hitting well this spring: three homers, nine RBI, and an .866 OPS over 44 plate appearances after Saturday ain’t too shabby. Of course, Dalbec hasn’t been the model of offensive consistency in the games that actually count during his career—basically all of his rate-based numbers at the plate have consistently gone down since the COVID season—so your mileage may vary when it comes to putting any stock into his recent performances.

Another thing to note: you could say that it would’ve made more sense for the Red Sox to keep Cron around for extra depth within the organization, considering that Dalbec still has a minor league option left. I think it’s a fair point, though maybe this is just a matter of the Boston brass being convinced that Bobby’s hot spring has been enough to warrant a spot on the 26-man roster, resulting in the decision to cut Cron loose. Maybe, I dunno.

Again: if that’s the case, take Dalbec’s spring with a grain of salt if you may...or take the entire salt factory, up to you.

We’re so close to actual baseball now, everyone. Just a few more days before we begin a Red Sox journey that’s sure to be...eh, something. Not sure if that something’s gonna be a good thing, but alas.