2024 Positional Preview: Center Field

As a part of our lead-up to Opening Day, we'll do a deep dive into each positional group. Today we look at a position that will be primarily manned by a player who could be a star but who needs to improve at the plate to reach that potential.

The Starter - Ceddanne Rafaela

The Red Sox are betting on one of their top prospects to take over the starting role in center field and for good reason. Ceddanne Rafaela is a top 100 prospect with elite defensive acumen. Graded a 70/80 fielder by FanGraphs, Rafaela has the chops to play not just center field but shortstop, second base and the corner outfield spots if needed. Heck, if he can hit 85 mph on the radar gun, maybe the Red Sox should give him a spot in the rotation. In all likelihood, he will end up logging time in all of those spots this season (OK, maybe not on the mound), just as he did throughout his time in the minors and last year when he got his first cup of coffee at the MLB level. However, his primary role will be starting center fielder, which is great news for the Red Sox pitching staff.

Unfortunately, glovework alone won’t carry Rafaela to stardom or even solid starter status. Don’t get it twisted: an elite defender at a premium position can afford to be less than stellar at the plate, but the Red Sox would obviously like Rafaela to be more than a speedy glove-only contributor. In a mere 89 plate appearances in Boston last year, Rafaela produced just a 74 wRC+, often looking overmatched and impatient at the plate en route to a 31.5 percent strikeout rate and a measly 4.5 percent walk rate. The swing-and-miss frequency can certainly be attributed to Rafaela facing MLB pitching for the first time, but the paltry free pass numbers have been a common theme throughout Rafaela’s development and if he can’t improve, that will drastically limit his ceiling as a batter, particularly if the BABIP gods are cruel.

The good news is Rafaela has shown some improvement this spring. As of writing this on Saturday morning, he is walking 7.3 percent of the time while posting a 21.8 percent strikeout rate in spring training. That walk percentage is still below average, but it is trending in the right direction. He’s also hit for a bit more power and posted a 132 wRC+. Of course, we’re talking about all of 55 plate appearances and we all know spring training statistics don’t mean a ton, but it’s better than the alternative.

Getting Rafaela on base as often as possible could be a major difference maker for the Red Sox offense. In addition to his elite glove, Rafaela is a major threat on the base paths, meaning he can swipe bags and take extra bases to put pressure on opposing teams. If he can combine his speed and glove with an even average (let alone above average) hit tool, Rafaela could be in for a breakout season.

The Bench

Jarren Duran

Speaking of breakout seasons, Duran, who was the Red Sox’s primary center fielder a year ago, had one of his own in 2023 despite a few injuries. Slashing .295/.346/.482, Duran wound up with a 120 wRC+ while stealing 24 bases, providing the kind of speed and on-base skills the Red Sox had been waiting for from the former top 100 prospect. There were still some red flags in Duran’s game, as he didn’t walk a ton and benefited from a ludicrous .381 BABIP, but his speed isn’t going anywhere just yet, so there is reason to believe he can at least maintain above average offensive performance. He’ll be shifting over to play one of the corners most days, but when Rafaela needs a day off or is needed at shortstop or second base, Duran is a more than adequate replacement.

Wilyer Abreu

Abreu is better suited for a corner outfield spot, but he played some center field during his 28 games in Boston last year. The 24-year-old flashed some impressive work with the bat during that short stretch, slashing .316/.388/.474 with a 135 wRC+. He doesn’t project to be that effective in 2024, otherwise he’d be a starter, but he does have a relatively patient approach at the plate and is expected to hover around league average offensively. All together, Abreu doesn’t have the type of ceiling that Rafaela and Duran have, particularly in center, but he is a solid third option for the position.

Other Options

Newcomer Tyler O’Neil, who came over in a trade with the Cardinals, could be tasked with some center field work in a pinch and super-sub Rob Refsnyder is another option if and when he’s able to return from a broken toe.

Minor League Depth

Non-roster invitees like Dalton Guthrie and Mark Contreras could both end up being contributors at the MLB level if the Red Sox need more reinforcements for the outfield, but the the real future in center field will be Roman Anthony. Still a couple months from his 20th birthday, Anthony is the No. 1 prospect in the Red Sox’s organization and the No. 14 prospect in baseball overall, according to FanGraphs. He’s only gotten as high as Double-A during his short professional career, logging 44 plate appearances in Portland last year, but he produced an incredible 185 wRC+ in that time, mirroring his impressive production at the lower levels, and is clearly on the fast track to the majors. Even with an accelerated time line, he is probably still a year or two away from reaching the majors, unfortunately. Still, he’s the center fielder of the future (or another position if Rafaela reaches his potential).

Fangraphs Projections

ZiPS is a bit more optimistic about Rafaela’s 2024 season than Steamer, but both agree that he’ll likely provide somewhere between 15 and 20 home runs and steals while buoying his overall output in terms of WAR with his strong defensive acumen. Both projection systems also envision a below average offensive season from Duran, while the outlook for Abreu is a bit rosier.

Divisional Ranking

Although most projection systems have Judge pegged to be a right fielder primarily, he is currently listed as the starting center fielder for the Yankees and that seems like his most likely destination for now, especially after the Juan Soto trade. With that said, Judge is a perennial MVP candidate, so if he’s the Yankees’ primary center fielder, he’s No. 1 with a bullet. If Grisham ends up getting the bulk of center field duty, these rankings shift dramatically.

Mullins is the best “pure” center fielder in the AL East. He has had diminishing returns over the last two years since his six-win 2021 campaign, but he’s a relatively effective power/speed threat who plays a solid center field.

Kiermaier and Varsho are both plus defenders for a team that boasts an outfield of players capable of handling the center field role on a regular basis. (Don’t forget about George Springer). However, Kiermaier played in 127 games in center last season and should be the everyday starter this year. He was actually slightly above league average offensively in 2023 (104 wRC+), but that’s about the limit of his offensive game. Still, his glovework is transcendent, so he maintains a relatively high floor.

Picking the final two spots in these rankings was a bit difficult. Although Rafaela could wind up being a Rookie of the Year candidate and shoot up these rankings by year end, until he can prove a consistent ability to hit at an above league average level, I can’t promote him over Siri, who smashed 25 home runs, posted a 106 wRC+ and recorded 2.7 fWAR in 2023. In many ways, Siri is the player Rafaela could end up being, as he also strikes out too much and walks rarely but makes up for it with speed, some power and exceptional defense. For now, that means Siri gets the No. 4 spot until Rafaela can match or exceed that profile.