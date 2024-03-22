Know Thy Enemy: Seattle Mariners

Welcome to OTM’s 2024 Red Sox Season Preview. Baseball typically features two teams playing each other at the same time, so for this series we’ll take a look not just at the Red Sox, but at their AL East and Wild Card rivals as well. Today we look at the team the Sox will open the season against: the Seattle Mariners.

What’s this team’s deal?

In a nutshell, the Mariners have one of the best pitching staffs in MLB. They open the season against the Red Sox with ace Luis Castillo and have plenty of strong young pitching behind him in the rotation: Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, Bryce Miller and Bryan Woo. In the bullpen, although Matt Brash and Gregory Santos will start the season on the IL, they brought in Ryne Stanek, who dominated in 2022 on the World Series champs Astros team. The Red Sox were rumored to want to dance with the Mariners this past offseason (when we were told we were “full throttle”) to collect some pitching and you can see why.

The Mariners were in the playoff hunt as a Wild Card until the last moment in 2023 but came up short. In 2022 they crashed the playoffs (again as a Wild Card) on Cal Raleigh’s walk-off HR at the very end of the season, breaking a 20-year playoff drought. The team is hungry, they’re young, and they’re poised.

What may be holding them back (hang onto your bobbleheads, Red Sox Nation, because this will sound familiar) is ownership and/or front office decisions that seem to hinge on being *just good enough, maybe* to gain traction with the Wild Card race. There was an infamous and infuriating quote from president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto at the end of the 2023 season where he professed to aiming to win only 54% of the time. He’s famous for the quantity of his trades, if not always the quality. This will again sound familiar to Red Sox Nation, but Dipoto loves to fiddle around the edges.

To illustrate the point, like the Red Sox, the Mariners have had a second base problem for several years, but this is something they seem to have fixed by acquiring Jorge Polanco in the offseason. They’ve also utilized a DH-by-committee strategy since Nelson Cruz left the team in 2018, but their DHs have been absolutely terrible as a group, defying the very idea of what a DH should be: a hitter. Even my girlfriend’s kid would note out loud at every game that the DH’s batting average (no matter who it was) was below the Mendoza Line. And we thought the Sox were bad at roster construction! The offseason addition of Mitch Garver, who successfully DHed for the Rangers last year at the end of the season should take care of that.

This past offseason constituted a wiping-clean of the slate in some respects. With the departures of anchors like Eugenio Suárez (one of the most beautiful heads of hair in all of baseball), Jarred Kelenic (who kicked a cooler in exasperation at his own mistake and broke his foot last season), Robbie Ray (currently on the IL anyway) and Teoscar Hernández (gone to LaLa Land) departing—not to mention Paul Sewald late last season—there was a lot of pessimism a couple of months ago about this team heading in the wrong direction, and becoming cheaper by the day. My coworker recently listed all the names out loud and then put her chin in her hands in disappointment. But a couple of late additions to the team, including the aforementioned Polanco, Garver, and Santos, as well as Luke Raley and the returning Mitch Haniger (expectations are high despite a down year in San Francisco last year), provide some hope. They’ll build around J-Rod, of course, who signed an extension last season.

There are a number of old friends to keep an eye on this year:

Mauricio Llovera had been outrighted this spring and sent to minor league camp but the aforementioned bullpen injuries have him back with the major league club.

Luis Urías will probably start the season on the IL. He was initially set at third base until suffering from shoulder inflammation. (The Locked On Mariners podcast is bullish on his ability to hit sliders, something the Mariners have been bad at in recent history. I can’t find the original podcast, but I believe they stated the M’s were third-worst in the league last year.)

Gabe Speier, who began his career with the Red Sox minor league system, but was traded away ten years ago in a package for Rick Porcello

Honorable Mention: Dominic Canzone. If you’re a fan of the Cape Code League, you may have seen him play for the Brewster Whitecaps.

By the way, I’m writing this from Seattle, where I’ve lived for over eleven years. The Sox are my heart, but the Mariners have always been my AL West team.

How good are they?

They’re top-tier in pitching, as noted above, although they’re lacking in depth. That’s cause for concern if (when!) the inevitable pitching injury occurs. That’s true of the rotation and also the bullpen, as seen by Llovera bouncing up and down between the minors and big leagues, due to the injuries to Brash and Santos. Red Sox Nation wasn’t sorry to say goodbye to Llovera.

Clearing out the roster in the offseason was cause for skepticism, but I think they’ve improved a bit, most especially at second base and with regards to hitting. Those were big needs, and they’ve been adequately addressed. Again, the Mariners are a cost-conscious club, so they rarely make the big splash. I think we’ll see a bounce-back season from first baseman Ty France at the plate; he’s typically a more-than-solid contributor.

It’s worth noting that the Mariners have had a reputation for starring in one-run games. In 2022, they won 34 of them, best in the majors. Last season, they were 25-26 in those contests, and 6-14 in extra-inning games. It can be exciting, but nerve-wracking. Hopefully with bolstering the bullpen as well as improving at DH, this agita-inducing tradition will recede a bit.

Most likable player

As with their pitching staff, the Mariners are rich in likable players. Several players are known as fan favorites and also get it done on the field. Feel free to choose your own adventure here:

Superstar Julio Rodriguez, he of the winning smile and collection of awards that includes two All-Star selections, two Silver Sluggers, and AL Rookie of the Year. He has pretty gracefully ducked vitriol from a couple of players including our own (at the time) Alex Verdugo

Cal Raleigh, with his New England family ties, is a genuinely nice guy. When I lived in Tacoma and he played for the Mariners’ Triple-A Rainiers, he occasionally left me tickets, and he always left more than he said he would. (One of my hobbies during the pandemic was “cleaning up the kitchen” by making and sometimes inventing artisanal cocktails. In honor of Cal’s generosity and on-field exploits, not one but two cocktails were created in his honor.) He’s cheerfully embraced his shitty nickname “Big Dumper,” and this is probably the last time you’ll see me refer to that, since I hate poop jokes. He’s a backbone of this team and endearing to boot.

Honorable mentions to:

J.P. Crawford, an inspiring Negro Leagues advocate, good hitter who had a career year in 2023, and authentically cool guy

Ty France, who inspires a regular Vive La France Day at T-Mobile Park (and the already-sold-out South of France Night this summer), where fans are given Mariners berets and served baguettes. Can something this oddball and fun please become part of the Fenway Experience? Get on it, PR team!

Most hateable player

This is a tough one to answer, since the whole team is genuinely likable. Speaking as a Sox fan here (and it pains me to say this) but could it possibly be Cal Raleigh, if only because of the damage he’s inflicted against the Sox in the past? After all, he is the only catcher in the history of Fenway Park to hit a HR from both sides of the plate. I’ve heard him called a Sox-killer in these parts. (Cal, I love you, I don’t mean it, that’s the journalist in me. You’re honestly my favorite Mariner!)

Schedule vs Red Sox

The Sox lead off the season with them at T-Mobile Park in Seattle for a four-game series. The M’s make their return trip to Fenway on July 29, 30, and 31.

Season Prediction

The Mariners are playing out of the strong AL West, so that will work against them. Last year, they were 88-74 (two games out of the lead) but it didn’t get them to the playoffs. With their strong pitching, I’m in agreement with others like ESPN’s David Schoenfield in thinking they’ll push up against the AL West lead with both the Astros and Rangers (but won’t win it) though I think they have a decent chance at a Wild Card. I think they’ll be somewhere like 90 wins, 92 if I’m extra hopeful (which I usually am, especially in baseball matters).

Other predictions (or maybe hopes?):

A young Mariners pitcher will be a top-five Cy Young vote-getter. Kirby is most likely here.

J-Rod will go back to the All-Star Game for sure (possibly joined by Cal and J.P.?) and will make another run at MVP. He was fourth last season, but as Schoenfield notes, Shohei Ohtani has taken his game to the National League, so that could really change things over here, MVP-wise.

Other predictions (certainties):

I will be heckled anytime I wear a Sox hat or shirt around town.

T-Mobile Park will continue to serve some of the best and most varied ballpark food (no one need limit themselves to the famous garlic fries when there’s also Thai, vegan, and a wood-paneled wine bar, though I believe they’ve stopped serving the deep-fried crickets).

The baseball season is nearly here.

But I don’t want my personal AL West faves to get started on any of these season-long projects until after the Red Sox depart Seattle. Go Sox.