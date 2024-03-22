OTM Open Thread 3/22-3/24: It is the Weekend

TGIF.

J.D. Martinez is back on the east coast...as a member of the New York Mets! Scott Boras has found homes for nearly all of his big-name free agents. If you see Jordan...

The Red Sox are back in action today at 1:07 PM ET against the Toronto Blue Jays. Justin Hagenman gets the ball.

Saturday see two games: Red Sox vs Pirates with Brayan Bello pitching at 1:05 PM ET. And a nightcap against the Twins at 6:05 PM ET. Nick Pivetta gets the start for that one as Alex Cora gets his rotation set for the regular season.

Sunday it’s Boston vs Atlanta at 1:05 PM ET and nobody has been announced as of Friday morning.

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.