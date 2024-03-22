The Red Seat’s Roster Preview

Welcome back to The Red Seat Podcast, episode number 310. This week, Jake Devereaux, Keaton DeRocher, and Bob Osgood are here to preview the Opening Day roster from top to bottom for the Boston Red Sox.

With spring training winding down, we are just seven days away from Opening Day in Seattle. Unlike past years, there are not many roster spots that are in question, in part due to the injuries to Vaughn Grissom and Rob Refsnyder which will likely allow both Pablo Reyes and Enmanuel Valdez, as well as both Ceddanne Rafaela and Wilyer Abreu to make the roster. We could see some movement with the relievers, as Kenley Jansen is behind schedule with back issues and Chris Martin is on a race to Opening Day himself. Bobby Dalbec vs. CJ Cron is a battle, but we’re in unanimous agreement on the choice there. We discussed the starters, bench, and depth options at every position in detail. We also talk about Richard Fitts for the obligatory five minutes per week.

There have been some hot and cold performances in spring training throughout the Red Sox roster, the stats you can see here. Which of these starts do we care about, from a veteran and a rookie standpoint?

Lastly, we had some great listener questions this week. Might Ceddanne Rafaela get some run at second base if Grissom misses closer to a month of game action? And, how much did the Red Sox miss the boat by not “leaning in” to the rebuild over the past four years after inexplicably tearing down the 2018 Championship roster?

If you have a question for an upcoming Red Seat pod, you can email us at redseatpodcast@gmail.com or tweet us. On Twitter, Jake is @DevJake, Keaton is @TheSpokenKeats and Bob is @BobOsgood15. Thanks for listening!