2024 Positional Preview: Shortstop

Welcome to Over the Monster’s 2024 Positional Preview Series! As a part of our lead-up to Opening Day, we’ll do a deep dive into each positional group. Today we look at a position that was a disaster for most of 2023, but one which we hope can provide some more stability this season.

The Starter - Trevor Story

I don’t believe there is any player on the Red Sox this season with more to prove than Trevor Story. You could argue that the Red Sox season and the remaining career path of Story hinges on his ability to stay on the field, as well as his productivity at the plate. If all goes well this year and next, the Red Sox have a speedy power hitter in the top four of their lineup who proved last year that he can play the shortstop position at (at least) an above-average clip. From Story’s perspective, he might consider opting out of his contract after the 2025 season and having a go at free agency one final time. Considering the future within the organization, which will be discussed momentarily, that might be the best-case scenario for all parties. If things continue on the choppy path that I wrote about back in September, Story will almost certainly opt-in to the remaining two years of his contract in 2026 and 2027. If that happens, then we’re sitting here today looking at four years, and $100-million remaining for a 31-year-old who has provided just 2.6 fWAR to the team over his first two seasons combined.

The good news is that this will be the first season that Story enters under normal circumstances. No end of free agency signings (Good luck, Jordan Montgomery!), no major surgeries in the offseason, no food poisoning that I’m aware of. Story has a .324 BA and a 1.000 OPS through 37 at-bats in spring training, with two home runs and eight RBI. He focused on his training throughout the offseason and improving defensively on balls to his right to assist with Rafael Devers’ defensive deficiencies. This can only help a player who had a remarkable +8 Outs Above Average in just 36 games at shortstop a year ago.

Story ended up seeing 35.2% breaking balls a year ago and hit a shocking .070 against the pitch. While much of this could be attributed to rust, it’s something you’d have to think that teams will explore early in the season. In his two seasons as a Red Sox, Story has struck out 31.4% of the time, as opposed to 27.6% in his career pre-2022.

Looking at his contact percentages, he declined over the last two years on pitches inside the zone (Z-Contact%) from 86% to 82% to 80%, and last year outside the zone (O-Contact%) from 61% to 56%. These are trends that Story will surely need to reverse in a fully healthy year to be a factor in the league into his thirties.

The Bench

Pablo Reyes

Pablo Reyes made 31 appearances at shortstop out of his 64 games played with the Red Sox in 2023. He slashed .287/.339/.377 in that time and was one of the rare feel-good stories of the ’23 season, specifically his walk-off grand slam in August while the team still had a glimmer of hope for a playoff spot.

However, that slash line was mostly just “empty average” for Reyes outside of that hit. His wRC+ was 93, with just nine extra-base hits in those 64 games (46 starts), but he put the ball in play by striking out at just an 11.4% clip and he showed versatility by playing all four positions defensively. He’s gotten some time in the outfield during spring training and with early injuries to Vaughn Grissom and Rob Refsnyder, he could be a bigger part of the team than we expected for the month of April, at least.

Ceddanne Rafaela

If Story is out for an extended period of time at some point this season and the outfield is healthy, I would rather see the team move Rafaela to shortstop. The position is far too important and, as we saw a year ago, a revolving door of waiver-wire fodder is not the answer (ex: Enrique Hernandez, Yu Chang, Adalberto Mondesi, David Hamilton). As the Dodgers did with Mookie Betts, put the best athlete at shortstop; Rafaela has the experience in the minors to do so, playing 20+ games at short in the minors in each of the last two seasons.

Romy Gonzalez

Fangraphs’ Roster Resource has Romy Gonzalez listed on the Opening Day roster. I’m not on board but who am I to disagree? Gonzalez has played just six games at shortstop in the Majors but spent plenty of time there in the high-minors in 2021 (60 starts) and 2022 (25 starts). In 239 career plate appearances, Gonzalez is slashing .222/.239/.361 with a 60 wRC+ and a 2.1%/36.0% BB:K ratio and please, God, don’t let it come to this.

Minor League Depth

Marcelo Mayer

Marcelo Mayer is likely the shortstop of the future for the Red Sox. Whether that is later this year, next year, two years from now when Story opts out, or whether Mayer is moved to another position, like third base with Story still playing shortstop at a high level, I cannot answer that for you. I wrote about Mayer last week as one of the three prospects that the Sox management may have put a bit of unnecessary pressure on. I’ll save you a click:

Marcelo Mayer has fallen out of the top spot on some Red Sox prospect lists, but Baseball America, MLB Pipeline, and The Athletic’s Keith Law still have him there. Mayer’s smooth defense at shortstop and above-average hit tool with some power should lead to a safe floor and make him a big-league regular for many years. However, the injuries are starting to pile up. A wrist injury in 2022 caused Mayer to miss close to a month. A shoulder injury that was traced all the way back to May in 2023 is the most likely reason for his .189/.254/.355 with a 25.8 K% over 43 games after being called up to Double-A. Many people smarter than me have said that the biggest predictor of future injuries is past injuries. Additionally, as Eric Longenhagen pointed out last June, although his “best swings are perfect”, Mayer has had some swing-and-miss concerns against off-speed stuff in the strike zone. A full season in 2024 is essential for Marcelo Mayer to become the reliable everyday regular that we all expected him to be when he was taken fourth overall in 2021.

David Hamilton

David Hamilton is fast AF as the kids like to say, but he’s now 26-years-old and just 22nd on the Sox Prospects list entering the season. He looked out of his element defensively a year ago, and on the offensive side went just 4-for-39 with 6 walks and 11 K’s. Please, God, don’t let it come to this.

Fangraphs Projections

Fangraphs Depth Charts projections like Story to get to a 20/20 season and cut his K-rate back down to his career average 28% range, with a 2.7 WAR. Most projection systems feel similarly that Story should settle around .240 with solid power and speed when on the field, and while his wRC+ projects him to be below average, his defense should allow him to be between a 2 and 3 WAR player.

Divisional Ranking

AL East Shortstop Rankings

1. Gunnar Henderson, Baltimore Orioles

2. Bo Bichette, Toronto Blue Jays

3. Trevor Story, Boston Red Sox

4. Anthony Volpe, New York Yankees

5. Jose Caballero/Amed Rosario, Tampa Bay Rays

There are fairly obvious “tiers” after #2 and #4 and you can quibble with the rest. It remains to be seen if Jackson Holliday makes the Orioles Opening Day roster and who plays where but, for now, Henderson is coming off a rookie of the year season in which he played 83 of his games at shortstop and had a 4.6 fWAR output with 28 bombs and 100 runs scored. He is projected to hit third in a great Orioles lineup.

Bichette is coming off a “down year” for Bo Bichette standards but still put up 3.8 WAR and hit .306. He had his lowest power output since his rookie season, both with the 20 home runs and 73 RBI, and has basically stopped stealing bases (25 in 2021, 13 in 2022, 5 in 2023).

Volpe could pass Story for third in short order, but he hit just .209 last year as a 21-year-old, albeit in a 20/20 season putting up 1.9 WAR.

The Rays had a bit of a situation on their hands and lost their starting shortstop, unexpectedly, late last year. The 27-year-old Caballero came over in a trade this offseason and did put up a .343 OBP with 26 stolen bases for Seattle in his rookie season a year ago, but offers very little in terms of pop. Rosario was a sneaky signing for just $2M and can fill in at several different positions, which the Rays value.