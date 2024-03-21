 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

OTM Open Thread 3/21: It is Thursday

Another one signs

By Mike Carlucci
/ new
MLB: Spring Training-New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Happy Thursday!

Well, the Texas Rangers couldn’t wait any longer.

Another pitching option snapped off the free agent market. Jordan Montgomery is still out there. The Yankees are apparently interested now. LOL. Sigh.

The Red Sox are back in action against the Baltimore Orioles at 6:05 PM ET. Cooper Criswell, soon to be rotation stalwart (?), gets the ball.

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.

More From Over the Monster

Loading comments...