OTM Open Thread 3/21: It is Thursday

Happy Thursday!

Well, the Texas Rangers couldn’t wait any longer.

Free-agent right-hander Michael Lorenzen in agreement with Rangers on one-year, $4.5M contract, pending physical, source tells @TheAthletic. Deal includes $2.5M in incentives, maxes out at $7M. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) March 21, 2024

Another pitching option snapped off the free agent market. Jordan Montgomery is still out there. The Yankees are apparently interested now. LOL. Sigh.

The Red Sox are back in action against the Baltimore Orioles at 6:05 PM ET. Cooper Criswell, soon to be rotation stalwart (?), gets the ball.

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.