Things We’re Excited for AND Terrified of in 2024: Cooper Criswell, As an Entity

A few short months ago, we were all so full of hope, even if we knew it might be fleeting. There were so many potential options in free agency to shore up the rotation. Even if the options in question didn’t set the world on fire, there were certainly ways to improve a pitching staff that survived a 4.52 ERA last season... and that’s if 78 wins in a season can be considered surviving. The team dealt with so many injuries in the pitching rotation last year that most of the late summer months saw the Red Sox trot out a three-man rotation with spot starters and bullpen games running rampant and, oh, by the way, the team was a liability defensively, as well.

But you knew that, didn’t you?

Let’s talk about how the Red Sox went from lamenting Chris Sale’s propensity to take money for being injured, to dealing Sale and signing Lucas Giolito — a pitcher who, at one time, was viewed as a dependable rotation arm and was looking to bounce back from a piss-poor 2003 season. That transaction evolved into acceptance that Giolito would be the most seasoned arm in our rotation, and bewilderment that Tanner Houck and Garrett Whitlock, two guys who would possibly serve the team better in the bullpen, would be competing for rotation gig. That turned into Giolito getting season-ending surgery, rendering the rotation not one bit better — and probably worse — than it was in 2023.

But you knew that, didn’t you?

So now, the reality of what the Red Sox will have to deal with turns into an inevitability: the team will have to turn to methods we have prior evidence of failure for to even make it through 2024. But one variable that is becoming more likely as the days go on is a complete question mark: Cooper Criswell.

In reality, we should be terrified that Criswell, who, prior to Spring Training, tracked as a AAA rotation arm, is likely going to be seeing some considerable playing time for Boston. It is not like Criswell has fared particularly well in his time in the Majors so far, playing parts of three seasons. His career stats since 2021 read as follows: 5.97 ERA, 31 strikeouts in 37 2⁄ 3 innings for a career 7.41 K/9 metric, and 6 home runs allowed in that time, which seems quite high considering Criswell has primarily been a reliever.

But, realistically, Criswell, who turns 28 in July, has parts of three seasons under his belt in the same way that grabbing a hammer makes me Thor or putting a cape on makes me Superman. Logging 113 outs as a Major League pitcher is a preposterously low sample size, especially considering that accounts for just 12 games, and one of those games was his debut, which he got rocked for 3 runs and six hits in 1 1⁄ 3 for the Angels and then continued to spend the rest of the season in Triple-A Salt Lake.

There are things to like about Criswell: his 33 innings in 2023 saw him among the highest percentiles in barrel percentage (5.5) and walk percentage (7.3), although Baseball Savant does not qualify him due to the lack of innings and, let’s not forget, the ERA, a more important stat, was approaching six. Then there’s the four pitches, and it’s worth noting that he does not have a fastball, per se, as his velocity tops out around 89 MPH. I can make jokes about him literally being close to an eephus pitcher, but it’s going to be a long season, so I’m sure I’ll have time to later on. The fact is, this extremely low velocity actually (probably?) makes him tough to get a read on, and in Triple-A Durham last year he would have finished second the International League in fewest walks walks per 9 had he qualified down there. This translates well to him also having a very low metric in the Majors, and is a good sign that will continue as a member of the Red Sox in 2024. I’ll use few words: If walks bad, low walks good.

His Spring Training performance is middle-of-the-pack, which is likely where I want a guy on the fringe of making a roster to be. In five appearances and three starts, he’s pitched 14 1⁄ 3 innings to the tune of 13 strikeouts and just 3 walks (more low walk-rate!) and his ERA is 3.77, with a slightly lower 3.41 FIP. Let’s also unpack his ZiPS projections for 2024, which account (sort of) for the fact he’ll be taking on an increased workrate: 100 2⁄ 3 innings, a lower 6.79 K/9, a 2.35 BB/9, a 4.92 ERA, and a .315 BABIP allowed. If those come out even close to the case, those are some of the stats I’ve ever seen. (No typo.)

Perhaps, as a number five guy, as great as it would be to have five established guys who have a proven record of going deep into games while having comparable splits facing batters for the third, or even second, time (LOL) staying dependable and consistent for an entire season (LOL more) and staying healthy (LOL the hardest), we can stand to do worse than Cooper Criswell. Compare this to Giolito’s performance in late last year for the White Sox, where he had a 7.13 ERA and allowed 11 home runs in September alone. Or Nick Pivetta, who was unwatchable in the rotation at points last year before settling down after a demotion to the pen. And let’s not talk about Corey Kluber. I’d much rather have Criswell’s numbers, and that’s not even considering that ZiPS projects Criswell to strike out fewer batters per nine innings and walk more batters per nine innings than he ever has before. But rationalizing this is all probably humble pie, because you and I both know that a team striving for even mediocrity will need better stats than 4.92 ERA while eating up 100 innings, and the rest of the metrics listed above.

Me sowing: Haha fuck yeah!!! Yes!!



Me reaping: Well this fucking sucks. What the fuck. — The Golden Sir (@screaminbutcalm) March 12, 2019

And honestly, I try to not make every article a griping session about this front office and John Henry’s propensity to kick not just a can, but a grenade down the road. But how can you look at 2023’s rotation and its shortcomings and not address this gap further given the quantity, if not entirely the quality, of options that would have objectively made this rotation better? Especially when one of those guys is polishing a World Series ring in his apartment IN Boston? Injuries happen, and, while I wish it didn’t happen to anyone, ever, when it happens to a guy this same front office was earmarking as our ace after dealing Chris Sale away to Atlanta, it seems fitting that the team is reaping what they’re sowing so soon after.

So, here’s what we’re reaping, and know I’m showing this because it could be the former, or could be the latter, hence why I’m excited and terrified:

Any Patriots fan can commiserate with me when I say that a player like DeVante Parker or Nelson Agholor, while guys with good characteristics and substantial upside at their best, rarely reach that “at their best” and make someone say “see! that’s why he is where he is on the depth chart!” Neither are bad players, but neither are what can be considered WR1’s on a contending team. The team needs better players at that position to make everyone else reach their potential, full stop.

And in fact, I’m critical of the Red Sox even having to turn to Cooper Criswell, who, to his credit, has demonstrated a good attitude and willingness to fight for a rotation spot in what’s shaping up to be another last place season. That the Sox may be throwing him to the wolves like this demonstrates the failure of the offseason. A lack of commitment at fixing such a glaring hole, especially with the resources this team has, allows metaphorical termites to bore holes in the rest of the operation. Same rings true of the Red Sox. If the rotation does not go far into games or continuously puts the team in a hole, Alex Cora, already a guy who’s quick to desert hope and punt a game to the bullpen, will rely on the bullpen a lot more.

We need reliable, proven starters for a chance at mediocrity in 2024, and while Criswell has some factors that validate the “reliable” part, the uncertainty around him proving himself only proves the front office should have invested more into this pitching staff in 2024 to ensure the rest of the organization doesn’t suffer due to the lack of preparation.

But we all already knew that, didn’t we?