OTM Open Thread 3/21: It is Wednesday

It’s not Opening Day per se but the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres are playing baseball right now. Well, this morning. They started at 6:05 AM ET.

Jordan Montgomery is still out there waiting for that long-term deal. Although you’d think with even two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell taking a pillow contract he’d get the message it just simply isn’t out there.

No game today for the Red Sox. Maybe they can use this time to...well, you know.

