Don’t Give Up On Garrett Whitlock

When Garrett Whitlock was coming up through the minor leagues with the Yankees, they planned on him being a starting pitcher. When the Red Sox selected him in the Rule 5 Draft, they planned on him being a starting pitcher. The circumstances around his acquisition accelerated his timeline and he was used out of the bullpen as a result. While he embraced the role and performed admirably, he was still meant to be a starting pitcher.

Whitlock is 6’5”, 220 pounds. He has a solid fastball, a good changeup, and a good slider. Without knowing anything else, that screams rotation piece to me. His success out of the bullpen wasn’t because he’s a good relief pitcher. It was because he was a good pitcher who was being used in relief. If you’re one of those people who’s going to look at the splits and say Whitlock is a good reliever and a bad starter, you aren’t technically wrong, given the results we’ve seen thus far. But if we dig into the context of those results, we can start to explain some of the reasons for the struggles and look for a path forward.

Oftentimes, you can point to velocity gains out of the bullpen to explain why a pitcher may be more successful in shorting outings, but in Whitlock’s case, those gains are fairly negligible.

There’s a slight drop-off between 2021 and 2023, though they’re likely more related to injuries than workload. The biggest change you’ll notice is in his breaking ball. Again, that’s not related to the role, but rather that he tweaked the pitch, opting for more of a sweeper shape. At least to some extent, we can cross velocity off the list of reasons Whitlock can’t start.

You could point to durability as a concern, given that Whitlock has battled injuries since moving to the rotation. I would argue that his results aren’t due to pitching as a starter and that the poor results are in part due to the injuries.

His 2022 injury issues could have been the result of moving from the bullpen to the rotation mid-season, though his pitch counts were relatively low and look fairly normal from a buildup perspective. In his 2022 starts, he wasn’t lights out, but he was solid, posting a 4.15 ERA and 3.60 FIP in seven outings before suffering a hip injury and moving back to the pen.

In 2023, he got a late start on spring training due to surgery on his hip, and never quite got back up to speed. His results were much worse, but again, he didn’t have much of a pre-season to ramp up and saw diminished velocity as a result. Two injury-plagued seasons don’t mean the Red Sox “ruined” Garrett Whitlock by putting him in the rotation, they’re just two unfortunate seasons that happened to have Whitlock pitching with less than his best stuff, This season, Whitlock had a healthy offseason and worked on his body, hoping to prevent injuries. You can’t ever truly prevent a pitching injury, but maintenance can help.

To this point, this is all speculation about what Whitlock might be able to do as a starter and doesn’t truly explain why I believe he can be a successful starter. It’s simple: do what you did as a reliever in 2021, but at the beginning of the game. That sounds dumb, but if we look at what made him so successful out of the bullpen and compare it to last season, we can understand what went wrong.

In his debut season, Whitlock did just about everything well. High strikeouts, low walks, soft contact, and ground balls galore. He was also exceptionally tough against righties and stranded runners at a high rate. In 2023, the strikeouts dried up, the ground balls were less frequent, and he stopped dominating against the right side.

Typically, sinker/slider pitches perform better against same-handed hitters than against the opposite side. Last season, that wasn’t the case for Whitlock. Despite last season's troubles, his arsenal should be set up to remedy the situation.

Whitlock’s sinker is the key to the puzzle. In 2021, despite lacking extraordinary movement or pristine location, the pitch was a weapon. Whitlock didn’t use the traditional approach of pounding hitters inside, instead opting to fill up the strike zone. Between his elite extension and the “seam-shifted wake” effect causing the pitch to drop more than expected, opponents couldn’t square the ball up, leading to huge ground ball rates and easy outs.

Last season, the pitch wasn’t the same. The velocity was slightly down (we’ll blame that on health), and the movement wasn’t as deceptive. It lost some of its sink and the SSW effect disappeared. Whitlock recently mentioned going back to an old grip, focusing particularly on finding some of that drop.

2024 is a small sample of only 26 sinkers, but it’s clear he’s at least experimenting with a new grip. The pitch has more perceived drop (higher number = less drop) and more horizontal movement than in years past. If the change sticks, Whitlock should be looking at higher ground ball rates going forward.

His changeups also weren’t as effective last season, mostly due to location. Again, looking at Whitlock against the right side, here’s where his changeups ended up in 2021 (top) vs. 2023 (bottom).

In 2023, Whitlock went to his change more often against righties and also left it over the plate much more. He lived in the “shadow” and “chase” zones in his first season, making it difficult for hitters to make good contact. In 2023, he still had a decent amount in the shadow of the strike zone, but too many pitches were in the zone, where righties can drop the barrel and pull the ball to left field. In Fenway Park, that isn’t a recipe for success.

Pitching out of the pen and once every five days is different, but having success in one role doesn’t preclude someone from doing it in another. Although Whitlock hasn’t been able to succeed as a starter yet, the makings of the pitcher who was so dominant in 2021 still exist. With Whitlock having a full spring training and a new pitching coach to offer a new perspective, I believe Whitlock can return to form as a member of the rotation.