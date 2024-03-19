OTM Open Thread 3/19: It is Tuesday

Happy Tuesday.

Blake Snell has signed with the San Francisco Giants. Jordan Montgomery remains unsigned. Any time now, Red Sox. Is there any hope? Well, maybe. The big name Scott Boras clients have been settling one after the next. And because he was traded, Montgomery doesn’t even have a draft pick attached.

Kutter Crawford and the Sox take on the Tampa Bay Rays at 1:05 PM ET.

Boston will wear a patch to honor Tim Wakefield this season.

Red Sox to honor 2004 champions, Tim Wakefield at home opener https://t.co/RAyJ8rb2CD — Boston Globe Sports (@BGlobeSports) March 18, 2024

