OTM Open Thread 3/19: It is Tuesday

Giant Snell

By Mike Carlucci
/ new
Atlanta Braves v. Boston Red Sox Photo by Kelly Gavin/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Happy Tuesday.

Blake Snell has signed with the San Francisco Giants. Jordan Montgomery remains unsigned. Any time now, Red Sox. Is there any hope? Well, maybe. The big name Scott Boras clients have been settling one after the next. And because he was traded, Montgomery doesn’t even have a draft pick attached.

Kutter Crawford and the Sox take on the Tampa Bay Rays at 1:05 PM ET.

Boston will wear a patch to honor Tim Wakefield this season.

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.

