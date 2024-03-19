The Spring of Ceddanne

Great defensive ballplayers are almost always described as graceful. Their movements are said to be smooth, liquid, balletic. They glide over the grass as if on roller skates.

Ceddanne Rafaela is nothing if not a great defensive ballplayer. But I don’t think of his game as graceful; I think of his game as violent. He swings the bat like he’s trying to rescue someone on the other side of a locked door. He tears up the basepaths like he’s trying to outrun an earthquake. When I watch him in the field, I don’t see a ballet dancer; I see a kid catapulting himself off the walls of a bouncy house at the neighbor’s birthday party. And I absolutely cannot take my eyes off him. He’s the first name I look for every morning when spring training lineups are announced. And as we haltingly approach opening day, he’s the biggest reason to still care about what are otherwise the two most painfully slow weeks of the baseball calendar.

Someone forgot Ceddanne Rafaela was in CF… pic.twitter.com/VgFOEmlcu2 — Tyler Milliken ⚾️ (@tylermilliken_) March 16, 2024

Which is funny because, coming into spring training 2024, I was a Rafaela hater. Well, scratch that: hater is far too strong a word. But it’s true that I’ve never quite been a big believer in his Major League future.

One of the weirder externalities of the Prospect Industrial Complex that’s developed over the past 10-15 years is that fans and writers now all feel the need to have takes on players who they’ve hardly ever seen play. The amount of people who have actually watched nine innings of Marcelo Mayer or Roman Anthony is vanishingly small — and that’s to say nothing of younger guys like Miguel Bleis, Yoelin Cespedes, or even Kyle Teel, who has become a household name amongst Red Sox fans despite the fact that he’s played fewer games for the Red Sox organization than Yu Chang. And even if you have caught a game or two at Hadlock or Polar Park, well, it’s baseball — nine innings isn’t indicative of anything.

But you gotta have that take. Everyone does. And so, even before any of us knew how to pronounce his name, Ceddanne Rafaela became one of the most polarizing Red Sox prospects in recent memory. Was he Mookie Lite, a small but wiry strong hitter with a power bat to complement his glove work? Or was he yet another flashy prospect whose tools masked his total lack of strike zone control, a guy who would be stripped naked by MLB pitchers?

I put myself in the latter camp. No matter how many amazing defensive highlights I saw come across my Twitter feed or how many homers he sent into the streets of Worcester, that chase rate was always sitting there in the back of my mind, rolling its eyes at me like a cynical teenager. What, you really think a few good months against 27-year-old career minor leaguers proves anything?

And yeah: you really can’t ignore the plate discipline issue. During his short stint with the big league club at the end of last year, Ceddanne swung at 41.6% of all pitches outside of the strike zone. Here’s the complete list of qualified Major Leaguers who chased that much in 2023, along with the offensive production that resulted:

Yeah, that’s. . . not a good list. Three decidedly sub-par hitters and Eddie Rosario, who only barely managed to put up league average offensive production thanks to the 21 homers he blasted at the bottom of baseball’s best lineup.

But that list also demonstrates a couple of other things. First, given how good his glove is, Ceddanne is almost certainly going to be a Major Leaguer for a long time, even if he never does learn how to control the strike zone. Ezequiel Tovar and Javier Baez are two of the most valuable defensive players in the game. And while the game has largely passed Salvador Perez by at this point, he’s someone who made his name as a stalwart behind the plate. They prove that that there’s always a place for someone who catch the ball at an elite level, even if they are offensive blackholes.

And, second, this list gives me hope that, if he does have any amount of success at the plate, Ceddanne is absolutely going to be one of the most fun players to watch in all of baseball. Call it the Javy Baez Effect. Even as he graced the covers of video games, contended for MVP awards, and invented the entire concept of being a good tagger, Javy Baez always had plenty of haters, people who scoffed at his free-swinging approach and OBPs in the low .300s. And my attitude to those haters was always: who the hell cares! Baez was doing things on the baseball field we’d never seen before, which, you know, is kind of why we watch the game in the first place.

Ceddanne Rafaela on the Opening Day roster or get fucked. pic.twitter.com/TdDPVRikku — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) March 10, 2024

In fact, in a game that’s becoming increasingly homogenized by statistical analysis, I dare say that Ceddanne’s approach is kind of refreshing. His plate appearances — even the bad ones! — are plainly more exciting than those of many of his teammates. They’re quicker, less predictable, and more visually interesting. I miss that in baseball. The drive to optimize everything deprives us of the element of surprise, which is to say, fun. Why would I want to hate on that?

Ceddanne’s been the breakout player of Red Sox spring training 2024. As we all know (as Bobby Dalbec has taught us), that doesn’t really say anything about his future as a big leaguer. But I’ve had a blast watching him. And the big question about the 2024 season, for me, is whether he can turn the Spring of Ceddanne into the Summer of Ceddanne. If he can, I have a new favorite player.