Red Sox News & Links: Brayan Bello to Start Opening Day?

Hey, everyone, it’s “this is a really fun group of guys, everyone gets along great” season! Spring Training provides few things that are more reliably fun than the stories about players bonding and coming together as a team. This is true even though these stories are written every year, even about clubhouses that end up proving as toxic as the mouth of the Mystic River. This year, we’ve got closest-to-the-pin outings, trips to TopGolf, and meals at Trevor Story’s house. (Peter Abraham, Boston Globe)

But, of course, the most fun thing about Spring Training is following the progress of the guy who you hope will be the Red Sox’ next breakout player. This year there’s not question that that guy is Ceddanne Rafaela. (Julian McWilliams, Boston Globe)

Next year, will that be Nick Yorke? As a prospect he lives in the shadow of the big three, but he’s impressed in camp. (Julian McWilliams, Boston Globe)

Trevor Story can’t really be the red Sox next breakout player, given that he’s an established MLB veteran who’s already been an All-Star. But it’s true that he has yet to have much success with the Sox, so if he returns to form, it could feel like a breakout of sorts. (Sean McAdam, MassLive)

Speaking of breakouts, Nick Pivetta made FanGraphs list of breakout pitchers for 2024, after Bello made the cut last year. (Dan Symborski, FanGraphs) The piece includes this extremely promising chart:

But right now it’s Brayan Bello, not Pivetta, who appears to be lined up to be the Sox’ Opening Day (err, night) starter. (Gio Rivera, NESN)

The worst part of Spring Training is, of course, the injuries, especially those that hit the pitchers. Now it’s Chris Murphy, the young reliever who looked poised to crack the opening day bullpen, who is getting an MRI on his elbow. (Christopher Smith, MassLive)

And save this one for your lunch break: a giant behind-the-scenes look at the Sox development academy in the Dominican. (Jen McCaffrey, The Athletic)