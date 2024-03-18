OTM Open Thread 3/18: It is Monday

Happy Monday. We’ve reached the last full week of Spring Training. The 2024 MLB season kicks off fully next week. There will be two games between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres this week in South Korea but the other 28 teams will be waiting.

The Red Sox have almost certainly not signed Jordan Montgomery as I write this but as the internet has killed King Charles overnight (also something that likely didn’t happen) who can say what news is or isn’t about to break.

Blake Snell meanwhile is sitting at home with his Cy Young award wondering where it all went wrong.

Let’s do this again for the heck of it:

Poll Do the Red Sox sign Jordan Montgomery? Yes

No vote view results 29% Yes (17 votes)

70% No (40 votes) 57 votes total Vote Now

Nick Pivetta takes the ball at 1:05 PM ET against the Minnesota Twins. The Sox enter 14-9 in spring play. Spring win-loss records are literally meaningless but it’s still funny to see.

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.