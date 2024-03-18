The Red Sox Must Reduce Their Proximity to the Tension Point

In the 14-year stretch between 1998 and 2011, the Red Sox were box office entertainment. Part of this had to do with them being at intersection of the greatest rivalry in the history of the sport and an 86-year-old curse. And of course, from there, things were further escalated by perhaps the most theatric two-year saga sports has ever offered, in 2003 and 2004. (Epic doesn’t even begin to describe what transpired those Octobers.)

But looking back on this era with a couple of decades of perspective, something else was also happening here. Something that should be obvious on the surface, but also played a pivotal role in prolonging the region’s obsession with the Sox beyond the climax of a rivalry. Something that’s worth reviewing to realize just how special these times were, as well as to underscore how much we’ve missed this simple ingredient since.

Quite simply, the Red Sox spent a decade and a half living on the playoff bubble.

If we define the “tension point” of any baseball team’s season as the number of wins it takes to grab the last playoff spot available to them, then that number pretty much defined the Red Sox during this time period.

In the 14-year stretch I’ve outlined here, only four teams (three division winners and one wild card) made the playoffs in each league. This meant the Red Sox, in their never ending quest to catch and take down the Yankees, were almost always chasing the final ticket to October. This left the tension constantly ratcheted up to a ridiculously high pitch both within individual seasons, and across the era itself. Fans were always lured in by both the burning desire to catch the hated Yankees and the terror of possibly falling just one more spot in the standings and out of the playoff picture.

For more detail, I’ve created a chart comparing the Red Sox record with the tension point in each of these seasons. (Sometimes the tension point is the AL East title if the Wild Card came from another division and that number exceeded the amount of wins it took to win the division. This usually happens in the AL Central, but it has happened in the AL East a few times.)

A few things to point out here:

First, the Red Sox were the specific tension point team as the Wild Card representative an amazing seven times during this stretch. Again, there was only one Wild Card during this entire era, so they were the last team in the dance in exactly half of those seasons. I can’t stress this enough!

Secondly, if you look at the other seven years in which they were not the specific tension point team, their proximity to the tension point was still incredibly close in three of them. I’m talking one or two games in either direction in 2000, 2007, and 2011. This meant high stakes drama extended all the way down the stretch of these seasons as well.

Finally, if we look at it from the opposite perspective, only two seasons (2001 and 2006) left the Red Sox more than six games from the tension point. And if we want to dig into it even further (and you know I do) both of those years featured the Red Sox in a playoff spot into the month of August. As late as August 6th, 2001, the Red Sox were 17 games over .500, just 2.5 games behind the Yankees, had the third best record in the AL, and occupied the Wild Card spot. Then, on August 2nd, 2006, the Red Sox were 22 games over .500, tied with the Yankees for the division lead, and once again occupied the Wild Card spot. In other words, despite the final results of those two seasons, they were very much in it for well over 100 games, and only lost touch with the tension point at the very end of those seasons.

This means that for nearly a decade and a half, the Red Sox played incredibly meaningful baseball deep into the summer EVERY, SINGLE YEAR!!!

And then, as we’re all aware, things changed.

The collapse of the 2011 Red Sox wasn’t just about the astonishing unravelling of that specific team. It was, as it turned out, the end of the greatest run of relevancy the Red Sox have ever produced.

It was the last season of Terry Francona’s tenure with the Red Sox. It was the last season of Theo Epstein as part of the front office before he left for the Cubs. It was the last season of Jonathan Papelbon in a Red Sox uniform, and it was the last season of Tim Wakefield and Jason Varitek’s careers. Truly the end of an era.

What’s followed is a completely different version of the Boston Red Sox. One where the only thing they have in common with the iteration that came before it is the number of championships they’ve won. But beyond those two championships, it’s almost hard to believe we’re even watching the same franchise.

I mentioned this last week as it came up in the Fenway boycott discussion, but do you realize the Red Sox lead all of baseball in last place finishes over the last twelve seasons? For a team with their resources, that’s embarrassing and absurd!

As anybody with a pulse can probably deduce, last place finishes tend to leave you pretty far away from baseball’s tension point.

But something else very important happened after the 2011 season. Something that has little to do with the Red Sox at all. MLB added a second Wild Card team, meaning that in many, but not all seasons, the tension point win total would be lowered.

And here’s where this becomes so critical to the Red Sox and the feeling that their games just mean less than they did before. Not only have the Red Sox finished in last place six times and failed to keep up with the lower bar MLB set for the playoffs, but they’ve also finished well above the tension point in many of the seasons they’ve done well.

Somehow, the Red Sox won the division four times in the 2012 through 2023 stretch compared to just once in the 1998 through 2011 stretch, and in at least two of those times, the Red Sox cleared the tension point by such a wide margin, the games in September lost some meaning as fans were kind of just waiting around for October to start.

For a detailed look at how this era has gone, here’s the same table as the one from 1998 though 2011 above, only this time, it’s for 2012 through 2023:

We’re all over the map here!

If the previous era of Red Sox baseball was defined by the way they consistently kept close proximity to the tension point (maybe better than any team in the history of the sport), this more recent era has been mostly defined by their avoidance of the tension point by both over and (more frequently) undershooting it. And perhaps even more amazingly, they’ve done this in an era where MLB is adding more Wild Cards, which should and has brought more teams closer to the tension point win total in the majority of years. Those teams have just rarely been the Red Sox.

To clean this up, here’s the same table as above, but this time reorganized by proximity to the tension point. Seasons above the tension point are on top. Seasons below the tension point are on the bottom:

(Note: I’m throwing out 2020 for obvious reasons. Not only did MLB reduce the schedule to a measly 60 games and allow a vomit inducing number of teams into the playoffs, but the world was in crisis, and baseball took a back seat to other events. So even though the Red Sox technically only missed the mark by five games, it might as well have been a thousand.)

I’ve highlighted in green the only three seasons in which the Red Sox came within six games of the tension point. Remember, in the 1998-2011 stretch, they did this 12 out of 14 times, and the other two times they didn’t (2001 and 2006) were only because they completely collapsed in the final 60 games, which provided their own brand of old school Red Sox drama.

If you want to tighten things even further, in 10 of the 14 seasons in the 1998 through 2011 stretch, the Red Sox were within two games of the tension point. Since then, that’s only happened once. But on that note, look at which season provided that drama.

Why was that 2021 season so special? Why did the ballpark get louder during that playoff run than it did at any point during the 2018 World Series buzzsaw tour? And why did TV ratings spike so high that fall amid a stretch of seasons where the Red Sox have been less relevant than most of us can ever remember?

It’s the proximity to the tension point! The 2021 Red Sox were the 1998 through 2011 Red Sox briefly reappearing; like an old friend you haven’t seen in years. The 2021 Red Sox were a reminder that the best drama in baseball builds over time and then explodes. First, it gains momentum in September, where all the games leave fans and players on edge, and then, if you make it through the mayhem machine, it spews across the October night as far as your team can take it.

It may not provide instant dopamine on the first weekend of September, but keep stacking high tension meaningful games on top of each other, and eventually, the temperature reaches a boiling point.

This, other than a freak World Series run, is what the Red Sox need as much as anything else. A surprisingly close pass to the tension point to remind the region how fun and addictive baseball can be when you reside close to the fire. There are few things better in all of sports than getting to September, feeling that first cold front break the back of summer, and knowing your team has a meaningful baseball game that night at 7:00pm. It consumes you! It’s all your mind keeps coming back to throughout the day. And for the most part, we’ve been robbed of that feeling of late. I want it back!

Oh, and on that final note, doesn’t the fact that the Red Sox are projected to be about a half dozen games below the tension point this year make it even more damning that they didn’t do anything worth a damn this offseason? There’s still a chance they just surprise everybody and punch above their weight, but they had a wonderful opportunity to pour some resources into this team and lift them up into the chaos, and just didn’t do it.

This is why signing Jordan Montgomery would do wonders for the 2024 squad. Even if they aren’t on the same level as the top tier teams, a signing like that would almost certainly reduce their proximity to the tension point, and at this stage, Red Sox fans need that as much as anything.