Josh Winckowski to Start Season in Bullpen

Some people pregame for St. Patrick’s Day by dressing up in clover-laden jawns and by deleting a few alcoholic beverages. I pregame by writing about the Red Sox’s pitching staff...before deleting a few alcoholic beverages of my own.

At the top o’ the morning on Sunday, multiple people within the Boston sports media landscape let us know that Red Sox manager Alex Cora came to a decision regarding right-handed pitcher Josh Winckowski’s status to begin the 2024 season: he’ll be in the bullpen.

Cora: “we talked to Winck, we’re going to move him to the bullpen” — Lou Merloni (@LouMerloni) March 17, 2024

Winck had been shaping up to at least be a candidate for the starting rotation at season’s open alongside fellow reliever-starter hybrids Tanner Houck, Garrett Whitlock, and Cooper Criswell. Now, it looks like he’s slated to be a multi-inning guy out of the ‘pen once again.

Frankly, that’s probably for the best at this point. Winckowski was excellent in relief in 2023; an important part of a bullpen that was one of the few bright spots in an otherwise—to put it as my Irish ancestors would—shite season. Big shout out to The Sports Hub’s Tyler Milliken for saving me the time and putting together the numbers for Winck in relief last year.

Alex Cora has announced that Josh Winckowski will be moving back to the bullpen.



That’s exactly where he should be. What he did last season doesn’t get appreciated enough.



60 Appearances - 84.1 IP

2.88 ERA/3.91 FIP

8.8 K/9

3.3 BB/9

158 ERA+



You’ll need a multi-inning arm… pic.twitter.com/uG8eiroDv6 — Tyler Milliken ⚾️ (@tylermilliken_) March 17, 2024

Winckowski’s dazzling numbers last year led to him posting a 1.9 bWAR, trailing just Chris Martin’s mark 3.2 for the best among Boston pitchers who worked primarily as relievers in 2023.

What especially impressed me about Winckowski’s 2023 campaign was his command.

As I highlighted in an April edition of the Monday Morning Brushback (which will return in a matter of days now), he was hanging his sinker—his most common offering—right over the plate in 2022. Mix that sub-optimal location for your primary pitch with the inability to limit hard contact, and it’s no surprise that Winckowski logged a 5.89 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, and 72 ERA+ across 70.1 innings in 2022, where he made 14 of his 15 appearances as a starter.

Yet that was then, and 2023 was...well, it was also then, but I suppose that it was a more now-er then. (I haven’t started my St. Paddy’s celebrations just yet, I promise.)

Winckowski was able to live more on the shadows of the zone last year while also adding some extra sauce to that sinker—he was able to bump the average velo on the pitch up from 94.1 MPH in 2022 to 96.3 MPH in 2023. The location on the edges was also nice for Winck’s cutter—which he developed as probably his best put-away pitch last season—and his slider/sweeper/whatever you want to call it—an offering he’s been working to incorporate more into his arsenal in 2024, according to MLB.com’s Joe Trezza.

“I think having a good slider/sweeper will be a big part of me being in the rotation and staying in the rotation,” Winckowski said. “It’s important I get it figured out...”

Well, the rotation inclusion isn’t a reality right now, but Winckowski’s secondary improvements will be key if he wants to build on a solid 2023 season. If he’s able to continue to hit his spots while keeping the the hard contact to a minimum while also inducing a healthy amount of ground balls in front of what appears to be a better defense (which shouldn’t be saying much compared to last year), then Winck can be highly effective as a multi-inning reliever once more in 2024.

Who knows! Maybe he does get his chance again in the rotation down the line and maybe he’s able to translate his recent developments into that job, too!

As for the race to fill out the remainder of the starting rotation prior to Opening Day, I’d imagine that Houck and Whitlock will be joining Brayan Bello, Nick Pivetta, and Kutter Crawford, with Criswell being called upon in relief alongside Winckowski.

For what it’s worth, Houck is having a great spring: as I’m writing this, he’s allowed just a pair of earned runs over 11.1 frames in the Grapefruit League, while striking out 12 and registering a WHIP of 0.71. That certainly seems like it’s good enough to have him open in the rotation and give him another shot to be a consistent starter, despite his past hiccups in the role.

2 great innings from Tanner Houck? That certainly tracks pic.twitter.com/rzrSiSJISl https://t.co/HV1bIih0Ex — Pod On Lansdowne (@PodOnLansdowne) February 26, 2024

Whitlock hasn’t been a scrub this spring, either, with a 3.45 ERA and a WHIP of 0.96 over 15.2 innings. After bursting onto the scene in 2021, Whit’s dealt with more than his fair share of injuries in the past two seasons. He’s been used as a starter in the past with mixed results; he’s got a lifetime ERA of 4.76 in 19 starts compared to a 2.65 ERA in 80 career relief appearances.

Now healthy, perhaps this is where Whit can get back on track on the mound—get that sweeper spinnin’, attack the zone with the sinker, and make me blush with that mid-80s change. That’s the recipe for success this year with Whitlock, whether it’s as a starter or as a reliever.

Garrett Whitlock, 94mph Two Seamer and 84mph Changeup, Overlay. pic.twitter.com/tr0NK6vo7o — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 8, 2021

Of course, the rotation could be boosted by signing a certain left-handed World Series champion, who remains a free agent. But that whole situation is a story for another article, and I’ve got pints of Guinness to drink today. Sláinte!