OTM Open Thread 3/15-3/17: It is the Weekend

Jordan Montgomery is still connected to the Red Sox. The Dodgers and Padres play the first MLB games next week in South Korea. Opening Day is the Thursday after that. Even if Monty comes to terms with Boston and has been working out at Camp Boras...how long will he need to get ready for the season? If seven years is truly the sticking point when will Scott Boras recognize 2024 will be only maybe 3⁄ 4 a season for Montgomery and Snell because they didn't’ sign until April?

Whitlock takes the ball against the Minnesota Twins at 6:05 PM ET on Friday.

TBD starts against the Baltimore Orioles at 1:05 PM ET on Saturday. Against their new weapon Corbin Burnes.

The Sox will take on the Braves and Twins at 1:05 PM ET on Sunday. No starters have been announced for any of the three teams as of Friday morning.

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.