Things We’re Terrified Of In 2024: Rafael Devers’ Sub-4 WAR Seasons Becoming a Trend

One of the sugar plums that danced in my head during that all-too-brief period when ownership promised us a “full throttle” off-season was addressing our Rafael Devers problem.

I had actually begun working on an article that lobbied to “make the hot corner hot again.” It involved various schemes of mine to rectify our infield’s porous defense, and boy did Rafael Devers get the full heat of my laser-focused gaze. Last year’s botched defense was a team problem, of course, but I was brainstorming at a time when we knew Trevor Story was returning at full strength, and we’d acquired Vaughn Grissom at second.

I hesitated to publish that three months ago because firstly, I thought it would be enormously unpopular, and secondly, it quickly became apparent that the Sox were going to mostly stand pat this offseason. The idea of “doing something about Devers” became entirely irrelevant, so I did what any good Irish-former-Catholic would do, and internalized all my feelings. But I can’t hold them in any longer.

I may have killed my own article, but my skepticism about Devers lives on.

Please don’t get me wrong; I love the way he’s been mentoring and bonding with Triston Casas. And according to Jonathan Papelbon, Devers has been working hard to improve his English for the express purpose of becoming a clubhouse leader. Just three weeks ago, he became the face of Sox fans’ discontent by publicly taking FSG ownership to task for not bringing in help during the offseason. I was one of his early fans and remember the excitement of seeing him play for the first time when the Sox came to Seattle. And remember when we used to call him “my son”?

Oh those heady days of 2017! After being called up that July, less than a month later, Devers hit a home run in the ninth inning to tie the game—against Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman. Two days later, he initiated a triple play. He ran up all kinds of exciting offensive accolades in his early days that put him the rarified company of players like Ted Williams and Tony Conigliaro: an early 4-hit game, one of the youngest Sox players to hit a home run, homering in back-to-back games before the age of 21.

Even in retrospect, it’s easy to see why we pinned so many hopes and dreams on this enormous potential. During the 2017 regular season, Devers hit .284 with 10 home runs and 30 RBIs. He started 56 games at third base and had a .906 fielding percentage. That’s almost comically low (though not as low as his .891 in 2020 but I can forgive a lot of things that happened in 2020). The average across MLB for all third basemen was .956 in 2017, but Devers had very reasonable excuses for underperforming: he was young, he was new, he didn’t play a full season, he needed time to grow into a complete player.

He’s since won individual awards, like two Silver Sluggers and two All-Star nods. He also singlehandedly holds an impressive record: he has led AL third basemen in errors for six years in a row.

Let that sink in. Yikes.

Devers never grew out of the errors, and they continue to keep coming. They are what’s continually tamping his WAR down below four. And well, we’re still waiting for the promised superstardom. But after seven years on the team, we know what we have in him.

It’s well past the point of hoping he’ll get better defensively—either thinking that he simply needed to learn his position, or that he would lean into the joy of becoming a good defender, or whatever the case—he’s not that young baby-faced player anymore who gets the benefit of the doubt. He is firmly mid-career, and for whatever reason, improving on defense has not seemed to interest him. While his offensive achievements have brought us to our feet over the years, I don’t see the consistently punishing offense we’ve been banking on (other than against Gerrit Cole, and gosh is that fun). Frankly, Devers’ offensive upside isn’t the same as Manny Ramirez’s, where we were willing to overlook a multitude of defensive sins simply to have that sweet swing in the lineup. Devers isn’t Manny.

Devers clocked 19 errors in 2023, which led all third basemen. (If you’re counting, he tied with shortstop Javier Baez for the most in the American League, and tied for the third most of all MLB players.)

His fielding percentage has always been below average, each year of his career. The errors are shocking in their quantity. Leaving out his debut half-season, he’s racked up 24 in 2018, 22 the next year, 14 in the shortened 2020 season, 22 in 2021, 14 in 2022, and 19 last year.

Here, see for yourself. Devers has negative numbers or is below the league average in almost every single defensive category, in almost every single year of his career:

To circle back to Manny, his lowest career fielding percentage was a far more respectable (but not great!) .953.

As far as Outs Above Average, Devers clocks in at -9 (yes, negative nine) and -24 total in his career. Take a look at Baseball Savant’s graphic:

It doesn’t get any bluer than that.

No, wait. I was wrong; it does. Here’s Devers’ graphic from 2021:

I can’t recall when I’ve seen any player in the first percentile before. That’s so bad, it’s almost impressive.

When this really started to chap my hide was this offseason, when it became clear that our infield was severely limiting our options to acquire pitching. This particular complaint became moot, as I’ve already mentioned, but back when we seemed to be motivated to wheel and deal, it kind of angered me that we couldn’t even consider any ground ball pitchers. While these types of pitchers aren’t generally considered in the ace class, and we can all agree that of course we prefer an ace, it held us back from considering all the options at a time when I think we should have been open to anything. (In fact, we were promised that.)

Devers signed a contract extension: 10 years for $313.5M. He’s officially playing on his contract extension now, and it will take him (and us) through 2033. I loved it at the moment it was signed, and honestly, we all needed a boost after the Bogaerts discussions took the brutal turn they did. But I was caught up in the emotions of it. I needed my raw disappointment in FSG ownership to be soothed, and I truly thought that somehow this would be motivating for Devers, like he would somehow assume the responsibility to level-up every aspect of his game in order to settle into this new phase of his career. With the ink dry, there was little sign of leveling-up last season.

Speaking of responsibilities and leveling-up, there have been questions about Devers seemingly shirking a leadership role for a few years now. Those who defended Devers tended to argue that there were others who were older and better suited on the team who were already filling that role, such as Bogaerts, then Justin Turner.

Devers’ unwillingness or inability to step up where he needs to (defense and possibly leadership), or level-up where he’s already good but not truly great (at the plate)…well, I can’t help but feel that Devers is not the A-game, alpha player we thought we had. Not quite at the plate and certainly not in the field.

But, the 2024 season is a whole new year. There’s no doubt the Red Sox players (if not ownership) are motivated to start fresh: Trevor Story is back at short and leading a wave of new leadership (possibly letting Devers off the hook again?), joined by Triston Casas, who seemingly showed up at every possible team-building event this winter. Despite the injuries and fans’ anger at FSG ownership, there does seem to be some spark to the players, who seem mostly eager to put the malaise of 2023 behind them.

Maybe Devers, who has always seemed to prefer to join in rather than lead, can feel comfortable following in others’ footsteps and trying hard to improve on 2023’s performance. The optimist in me wants to believe that, but we’ve already spent so long waiting for his potential to fully blossom. I would love to be wrong, but I fear that 3-ish WAR from here on out is all we can expect.