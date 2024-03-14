OTM Open Thread 3/14: It is Thursday

Happy Thursday and Happy Pi Day.

There are two weeks remaining until the Red Sox play on Opening Day in Seattle. Jordan Montgomery remains unsigned. The Red Sox are still connected to him although at this point you have to wonder where the connection rumors are coming from given that the one free agent pitcher they signed wasn’t him.

The Sox take on the Philadelphia Phillies at 1:05 PM ET with Josh Winckowski getting the start.

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.