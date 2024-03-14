That Boycott of Fenway Park Isn’t Going To Work

On the night of April 10th, 2013, the beginning of the end of the cultural phenomenon that was New England’s unwavering and unmatched obsession with the Boston Red Sox was officially acknowledged by the club. Just before a ninth inning collapse in an 8-5 loss to the Orioles, a voice came over the loudspeaker at Fenway Park, and announced the game’s attendance of 30,862. Just like that, the longest sellout streak in the history of professional sports — a streak that was now almost a decade old, spanned 820 games, and almost certainly actually ended the year before — was dead.

The embarrassing collapse to end the 2011 season followed by the even more embarrassing 2012 campaign had finally taken their toll. It was a warning to ownership that even the most passionate affairs in sports fandom had limits, and even the hottest ticket in Boston could cool if you did enough to ruin the show.

But within days, this all wouldn’t matter. The Marathon bombing happened, the team and the city came together as one, played for a purpose, vastly exceeded expectations, and once again, the Red Sox became the soul of the city.

Fast forward a little over a decade and five more last place finishes later, and the most meaningless stretch of the enormously meaningful 2013 season somehow ended up being a harbinger of where the relationship between the Red Sox and their fans was going over the next ten years. The rest of the season wasn’t the reignition of one of the most euphoric runs of fan passion the sport has ever seen, but rather, a last call. An aftershock. A last gasp before descending down the mountaintop.

Of course, as many folks would be quick to point out, this has less to do with Red Sox fans, and more to do with Red sox ownership. And they’d be right. Despite leading all of baseball in last place finishes over the last 12 years (image below), an adjournment in signing star players, multiple front offices members repeatedly lying to fans, an owner shifting his priority away from the Red Sox experience to grow his increasingly problematic global portfolio, getting in pissing matches with Don Orsillo, getting in pissing matches with fans, getting in pissing matches with local cable companies and streaming services to the point they’ve made NESN harder to find than good pitching on the mound at Fenway Park, a dramatic tumble down into the middle of the pack in team payroll, and a sharp increase in ticket prices, there is still a solid core of passionate, loyal, obsessive, and lately, downright furious fans of the Boston Red Sox.

As this group of hardcore fans shrinks, those remaining on board the rudderless ship grow even more incensed and acerbic with each passing day. Almost like an evolutionary bottleneck, only the biggest sickos are left. In many circles, Red Sox chatter has shifted away from the product on the field, and towards the way the team does business off of it.

Naturally, we’ve reached the stage where some fans are so angry with John Henry and the current Red Sox experience, they want to organize a boycott of Fenway Park this year to send him a message, and perhaps ultimately, sell the team. While the sentiment here is very understandable, I’ve got some news for those folks: It’s not going to work!

Not even close!

There are numerous reasons why, and they span from hard figures that are very measurable, to life experiences and passion points that are immeasurable. Let’s dive into a few of them:

It will have virtually no impact on John Henry’s finances

First and foremost, this idea has no chance of actually working in terms of delivering the desired result. John Henry is too rich, and his portfolio is too diversified for even a well organized standoff to muster any action.

If you just don’t want to spend money at Fenway this year because you think the product on the field is going top stink and isn’t worth your investment, that’s perfectly valid. I wouldn’t recommend wasting your hard earned cash on something you don’t like. But if you want to boycott Fenway because you’re angry, outraged, disgusted and plan to send John Henry a message, you’re fighting a war on an impossible front.

Your dollar is not just a drop in the bucket, it’s a drop in an ocean. To put into perspective how much money billionaire John Henry has, note that a million seconds is equal to eleven and a half days. That’s a bad bout with a cold, a long vacation, a little less than a pay period. But a billion seconds? That’s equal to 31 and a half years! Going backwards in time, we’re talking about an era before the wild card even existed. That’s the scale you are fighting against here.

FSG has ballooned into such a global financial heavyweight that they are pretty much immune to fluctuating ticket sales having any sway. And then, even within the Red Sox compartment of the empire, there’s the NESN money, the merchandise money, the rights money, the opposing fan ticket sale money (which there will be more of now with the new balanced schedule featuring every National League and a reduction from six to four series against the other teams in the division), and the National TV broadcast money split amongst the teams.

MLB owners have successfully created an environment where all of them are less vulnerable to ticket sales, giving fans everywhere far less leverage than they’ve ever had on this front.

2. It will have a very large impact on some of the people you want to hurt the least

If, in theory, the boycott crew is able to organize enough that they actually do manage to make a decent dent in attendance numbers, what do they think is going to happen next? When the ruthless businessmen get ahold of those numbers, and somehow they’re actually large enough to capture their attention, the first thing they will do is look to balance it off by cutting costs. And that means it’s time to say goodbye to some of the friendly faces and passionate people around Fenway Park.

Do you like Tom, who works as an usher, greeting you with a smiling face as you enter your section? Well, he’s gone! How about the young concession guy who’s loved the Red Sox his whole life and is thrilled just to have a job inside of Fenway Park? Well, it turns out he’s not needed anymore. Isn’t it great that Aunt Ida, who’s been a fan of the team for 70 years and saw Ted Williams with her dad, found the perfect part time retirement gig working tickets a couple days a week? Well, now she’s going to have to find some other way to supplement that Social Security income in retirement.

These are the people a boycott would disproportionately impact; and the billionaire owners across the sport have been more than happy to set things up in a way that ensures it’s this group who will be used as collateral if a fanbase ever tries to use ticket sales as a mechanism to influence policy. At the end of the day, not only would a plunge in attendance fail to get the desired result, but its specific fallout would negatively impact the lives of so many people who are there everyday just because they love the team and want to be part of the Fenway experience. It would be a disaster.

3. It’s unfair to ask others to give up something they love

In a recent episode of Pod on Lansdowne last month, our own Liam Fennessy offered a brutally honest and well reasoned take on this topic. He noted that even if he thought a boycott was a good idea, he still wouldn’t join in. Why? He grew up a Red Sox fan in Maryland, and as a kid he never got to Fenway. So now that he lives within walking distance of the park, an opportunity he’s waited to have his whole life, he’s not going to give that up.

Little personal stories like this make up the bedrock of a fanbase. They are playing out simultaneously across the park on a daily basis. It may be somebody’s first day at the ballpark. It may be somebody’s last day at the ballpark. It may be a reunion amongst old friends who haven’t been able to catch a game together in years. I don’t know the details, but I can guarantee there’s hundreds if not thousands of personal fandom stories within the walls of Fenway every time there’s a game.

This is the good stuff! This is the part of the experience that links generations of fans. This is what makes the game ours and not the owners. On any given night, there are going to be people in Fenway who are just two degrees removed from somebody who watched Babe Ruth play a game there in the 1910’s, and still others who will ultimately be just one degree removed from somebody they love who will watch a game there in the 2100’s (assuming we don’t blown up the world by then). That’s incredible! And to ask people to give up this magical thing that links us all together as fans in a world that’s more fragmented than ever is just unfair.

Being in that environment just makes certain people happy. Well, at least until the game starts anyway.

4. There’s a better way to channel the anger you feel towards Red Sox ownership

We’ve already established you can’t fight a billionaire when the weapon of choice is money. What you can do however is drag the game into a different area.

You want to change John Henry’s mode of operation? You don’t disappear, you become louder. You make his actions and his business practices a public discussion point. The only way Henry wins this battle is if he’s allowed to carry out his agenda in silence.

He wants to use the Red Sox as a cash machine and vacuum out all the value for his global financial empire? You make it clear that his legacy is on the line, and you call out ownership again, and again, and again. He wants to cheat on you by splitting his attention across other sporting ventures? You make it clear that he’s not getting the house even if a breakup is immanent. You pack Fenway Park with the most angry, bitter, passionate, and obsessive fans left in the evolutionary bottle neck. You dictate the environment surrounding the team.

Because to paraphrase something one man famously said back in April of 2013 shortly after the sellout streak officially ended: This is our fucking city! This is our fucking team! And nobody’s going to take it away from us.

One last item to note: Some of the best experiences in fandom come after a downturn and all the casuals have cleared out. What’s crazy is that even though the Red Sox had that sell out streak that lasted a decade from 2003 through 2013, you don’t have to go back very far beyond that to find a year when they ranked dead last in the division in attendance. This is what the figures looked like in 1998:

This was right after the winter in which they acquired Pedro Martinez. They also had a young Nomar Garciaparra coming off a Rookie of the Year season in 1997, and he would finish second in MVP voting that fall. Perhaps most importantly, the Sox made the Wild Card that year, and even though they lost to Cleveland, it was the first time the franchise had won a single playoff game since the ball went through Bill Buckner’s legs.

Looking back, most fans will tell you they were engaged throughout the late 90s all the way into the next era as the building blocks for the 2004 team began to be acquired, but the truth is, the Red Sox as a cultural phenomena still had a lot of growing to do between 1998 and when the sellout streak started in 2003.

But let’s be clear, one of the biggest reasons why the vibes turned so electric in the coming years in addition to the obvious improvement of the product on the field is that back in those days, the ballpark was packed almost exclusively with diehards. They created the foundation and shaped the atmosphere that was to come in the following seasons as more talent and money began to flow through the organization.

While we’ll never have quite the same set of circumstance we had in the last 90s and early 2000s again, diehard Sox fans in this current moment do have an opportunity to shape what the fanbase looks like during its next run. I for one, hope it’s defined by passion pulsing through Fenway Park, regardless of what ownership does. At least that way, everything John Henry does will be met with a proper response.