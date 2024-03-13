Red Sox News & Links: Lucas Giolito Avoids Tommy John Surgery

Well, here’s some good news — or, at the very least, news that isn’t quite as bad as it could be. Lucas Giolito underwent surgery for his partially torn UCL yesterday, and he did not require the full Tommy John. He still probably won’t pitch at all in 2024, but hopefully his recovery timeline will allow him to be fully fit by Spring Training 2025. (Chris Cotillo, MassLive)

Giolito’s injury was genuinely kind of good news for two guys in particular (even if they’d almost certainly never admit it): Garrett Whitlock and Tanner Houck, who, instead of competing against each other for the fifth spot in the rotation, are now likely both locks to begin the season there. And thus far, the Red Sox are really happy with how Houck looks. (Julian McWilliams, Boston Globe)

How much do you think Red Sox pitchers are pulling for defensive wizard Ceddanne Rafaela to make the big league team? The question about Rafaela has always been whether his approach at the plate will work in the Majors. But so far this Spring, he’s hitting so well that he’s not giving Red Sox brass much of a choice. (Peter Abraham, Boston Globe)

And all of a sudden the path in front of Ceddanne just got a little easier. Outfielder Rob Refsnyder was hit in the toe with a pitch during yesterday’s game and left the ballpark in a walking boot. His status for Opening Day is now in doubt. (Sean McAdam, MassLive)

There have been whispers about a potential reunion between the Red Sox and old dude pitcher Rich Hill. If the Red Sox are going to go that route, maybe they should go all in and sign Roger Clemens. The 61-year-old was back on the mound in Houston recently, pitching for the Savannah Bananas. (Hayden Bird, Boston.com)