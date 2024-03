Happy Wednesday. It’s going to be almost 60 today in Boston, truly Spring Training has arrived.

Trevor Story hit his first homer of the spring and feels healthy for the first time in years. He’s ready to help Boston. Better late than never!

The Red Sox take on the New York Yankees at 1:05 PM ET. Nick Pivetta takes the ball. Garrit Cole and Aaron Judge are both facing injury concerns. What a shame.

