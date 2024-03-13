Things We’re Afraid Of In 2024: Re-Losing A Previously Lost Trade

Mookie Betts was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers more than four years ago. It became the legacy move of an executive who is no longer with our organization, catapulting him into infamy in an instant. If you hate articles that are published after 2019, and especially the fateful day of September 14, 2023, when Bloom was let go, referring to this trade, this may not be the article for you. Or, since it doesn’t particularly call blame to anyone, it may be.

The Red Sox unceremoniously dumped Alex Verdugo to the division rival New York Yankees to kick off “Craig Breslow SZN” a few months ago. Since then, many memes of Verdugo’s now missing signature facial hair, grills, and chains have surfaced. At a face level (no pun intended) these memes are funny, whether or not Verdugo committed the cardinal sin of copping an attitude with a certain other Alex who is notorious lately for changing his lineups more than the average person changes clothes. . . or whether he slumped to the point that his batting average dropped 65 points in the second half of the season . . . or whether he twice hit under the Mendoza Line for an entire month.

As last season went on, it became increasingly glaring that Verdugo would end up on the outside looking into the Red Sox organization. Without even addressing the then-looming Tyler O’Neill acquisition that, to Breslow’s credit, he did a great job hiding, Masataka Yoshida was too new and, albeit slumping, had a high upside and was the beneficiary of a shiny new contract, Jarren Duran would be coming back from injury amid well-timed growth last season, Rob Refsnyder would be here for one more year to help with lefties. And Ceddanne Rafaela and Wilyer Abreu need a chance at some point. Verdugo, himself not coming for free, or even too cheap, was simply expendable.

That doesn’t make the trade of Verdugo to the Yankees any less jarring. Maybe it’s the implied grit of Bostonians, but Verdugo fit right in, even if my dad did make comments about the grills every time he was up to the plate. The quick quips, the jawing, and his scrappiness placed him right at home to me. That he was the subject of the newest iteration of Red Sox-Yankees heckling just a couple of short years ago placed him as the face of the Anti-Yankee brigade, and for that, I could forgive his consistent ~.150 isolated power with a decently low walk percentage (and his inabiilty to ever break 13 homers for the season). He knew how to hit the doubles when it counted, and his taunts after the fact made me feel good, even if the Red Sox were a last place team. But, the writing was on the wall, and I’m sure that swagger Verdugo had about him despite the lack of true offensive output - however fun - didn’t help.

I’m going to keep it short and simple, proving that I am merciful if also clickbaity. (There, I said it!) We lost the Mookie Betts trade. We now know that trading Betts, the star, uhhhhhh, shortstop for the Los Angeles Dodgers (thanks for stinking lately, I guess, Gavin Lux...) did not yield an appropriate return. Verdugo may have gotten snubbed in the All-Star selections last year because he was playing out of his mind prior to the voting (with numbers that would later confirm as non-characteristic) but Mookie Betts is a perpetual All-Star. Jeter Downs is being passed around the league like baby pictures. And Connor Wong, the lone player left on the Red Sox roster, though serviceable, tracks as replacement level right now.

We’ve known this would end up this way, though maybe not as set in stone, since the day Mookie left us. But that was a different gripe for a different CBO... though, obviously, the ownership group we now can infer is orchestrating directives such as this seems to be doing the same with the current CBO.

Was that short enough? Sorry, I know it probably wasn’t, but to avoid going down a rabbit hole for a book that should be closed, there are pieces to examine while Verdugo is experiencing his new life on an outfield depth chart with some of the best power hitters in baseball for, of all teams, the one whose crowd once threw objects at him from the stands.

Sent to the Sox in exchange for Verdugo were three pitchers. Hey, it’s good that Breslow got pitchers! And kudos to him for being aggressive and turning the Chaim Bloom era on its head within a few weeks of starting.... no matter how the last few months have ended up. One was a lifetime Yankee, Greg Weissert, who may be the only player from this deal to experience any Major League playing time in 2024. (I’m going to keep it trite: this bullpen will be put through its paces this season since there’s still a massive question as to whether the Sox starters can stay healthy and go deep into games and, to be even more trite, there’s some evidence that suggests the 29-year-old Weissert may not be up to the challenge.) I obviously hope I am wrong, but a high 4 ERA in his short career doesn’t scream Run Prevention, but luckily, it’s a small sample size. He’s 29 with about as many career innings thrown in the bigs, despite being a part of the Yankees organization since Barack Obama was in office (2016) so there’s nothing saying Andrew Bailey can’t transform him into a Brennan Bernardino-like specimen. But, with credit to Bernardino and skepticism on my part, he seems to be more of the exception than the rule.

That brings us to Nick Judice, who is a massive 6’8” specimen from the University of Louisiana-Monroe that tickles the 97 mile per hour range with his fastball.

And finally, Dick Fitts. (I don’t care, I’m calling him that). Fitts, a former Auburn Tiger standout, may be the, er, Alex Verdugo of this deal, or maybe the Connor Wong. But, although Fitts keeps his WHIP down and is increasing his velocity, he lacks a third pitch and has yet to get his feet wet in AAA. Expect the Sox to use 2024 to really evaluate his mileage, and maybe even his role in the organization, as he still has yet to prove he’ll be a viable starting rotation option. He had some impressive outings last season, but that doesn’t scream wow for the centerpiece of a trade that featured the centerpiece of a trade that sent a futuer Hall of Famer to a team that is now a feared powerhouse.

Perhaps we’ll be doing this for the rest of our lives. Players get traded everyday, but it’s very much a different story when so much of the fanbase, myself included, harbor so many emotions toward one transaction in particular.. These three players will be marked as spoils of war for the rest of their career, almost no matter how they end up performing, though I would love to see Fitts sitting batters down on strikes at the rate he’s already known to as a member of the Red Sox. It’s just as the three before them.

It’ll be several years before we know if we won the Alex Verdugo trade the way we know we lost the Mookie Betts trade. There are people out there that will take not knowing the impact of this trade by the end of 2024 as a sure loss, especially if Verdugo outperforms expectations. Let me be clear: these people are thinking that because they want to. The Red Sox make enough bad news without us piling onto it. In the absence of being able to simulate a single player’s entire career to see how they perform and compare it to Verdugo, and conversely to Betts, one is left to want an instant return on any trade stemming from it. Unfortunately, that will not be the case, and we will be left to do the unthinkable — wait for player development.