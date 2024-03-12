OTM Open Thread 3/12: It is Tuesday

Happy Tuesday.

After their disappointing 2023 the New York Yankees made one of the biggest acquisition of the winter by acquiring Juan Soto.

But now Gerrit Cole is getting an MRI and Aaron Judge is “beat up” after a few Spring Training games. Sure, Soto is a star. And of course Alex Verdugo is no slouch himself. But Cole and Judge are essential to the Yankees. The Baltimore Orioles lost a pitcher which is merely offset by adding Corbin Burnes. Wander Franco is probably done in MLB. Vlad Jr. has only been a superstar when he could crush homers at a minor league park in addition to MLB parks on the road.

John Henry could do the funniest thing and vault the Red Sox into the heart of this division. Maybe if Breslow calls it a soccer investment?

