2024 Positional Preview: Catcher

I’m not normally one to write about position players. In fact, of the 21 articles I’ve written or contributed to this offseason, only three have been about something other than pitching (Alex Verdugo, Kyle Boddy, and, uh, Fortnite). Today, I’m going to take a stab at looking into the other side of the baseball while staying as close to the pitcher as possible.

To me, the catcher is the most underrated position on the field. Having a strong presence behind the plate can elevate everyone else on the field. Having a strong connection with the pitchers can maximize their ability, being a capable blocker allows pitchers to expand the zone, framing the ball well can flip an at-bat, and a strong arm can control the running game which is becoming more and more important each year with the changing rules. I’m biased towards the defensive side of the game; offensive prowess is just a bonus. With that in mind, let’s take a look at the Red Sox catching options heading into 2024.

The Starter - Connor Wong

Connor Wong is the sole survivor of the infamous Mookie Betts trade, and the primary option behind the dish for the Red Sox headed into 2024. Wong is smaller and more athletic than your typical catcher, bringing most of his value defensively. His best defensive asset is his arm. He has one of the strongest and most accurate arms in the league; BaseballSavant’s “Caught Stealing Above Average” stat places Wong amongst the elite.

Wong still has room for improvement in other areas as well. Savant leaderboards don’t love Wong’s blocking and framing ability, though they're both areas that should improve with experience; he didn’t start catching full-time until later in his college career and missed a season in 2020 when the minor leagues canceled the season due to COVID-19.

Pitchers also rave about Wong’s ability to call a game and love throwing to him, one of the more underrated aspects of catching. The more time behind the plate Wong accumulates, the more he should improve at the intricacies of the position.

As a hitter Wong is fine, but unspectacular. He’s shown solid max exit-velocity numbers, suggesting there could be some power he’s yet to tap into. Early in the season, Wong flashed that power, hitting five home runs over his first 31 games. The team suffered from a lack of catching depth, forcing Wong to catch more innings than in any other season since he turned pro, and probably in his entire life. It wore on him as the season progressed, and his power numbers dipped.

Plate discipline is an area of concern with Wong’s offensive game. He struck out 33% of the time last season, up 5% from 2022. He’s struggled with strikeouts at virtually every level and will probably continue to strike out at a high rate going forward. He swings at just about everything and might benefit from taking a more passive approach at the plate.

Overall, if the pitchers are happy throwing to Wong, that’s good enough for me. From an experience standpoint, he’s still very young and should continue to improve as a catcher. He probably won’t ever be a serious offensive threat, but he has room for growth in that department as well.

The Backup - Reese McGuire

Reese McGuire is the other side of what will likely be a position operating as a platoon. Even if Wong is in the lineup more against right-handed pitching, McGuire will appear frequently due to the nature of the position. McGuire is okay. If you’ve seen him play, you’ve probably heard enough at this point. He’s fine. That’s all. End of preview.

Seriously, McGuire doesn’t stand out in any facet of the game. Defensively, he isn’t a liability in receiving the ball, but he does struggle to control the running game. In the first two games of 2023, the Orioles stole nine bases off McGuire. With base stealing on the rise, being able to prevent runners from turning singles and walks into doubles is paramount. Some of that falls on the pitcher, but McGuire doesn’t have the pedigree to prevent runners from trying.

Offensively, he’s unremarkable as well. He has absolutely no power; he’s hit five home runs in roughly his last 700 plate appearances. He doesn’t walk much, but he doesn’t whiff much either. McGuire merely puts the ball in play and hopes to find some open space, leading to a 0.263 batting average over the last three seasons, consisting of almost entirely singles (0.358 SLG). He’s also weirdly good at bunting, which is largely useless, but an interesting tidbit nonetheless. If it were up to me, I’d prefer a backup catcher with more defensive prowess, but it’s not up to me, and left-handed hitting catchers who play good defense aren’t typically available.

Depth Options

As I mentioned earlier, catching depth was a concern for the Red Sox in 2023. When Reese McGuire went down with an injury, the team turned to Jorge Alfaro, who can’t catch in the literal sense of the word, and Caleb Hamilton, who most people have never heard of. Over the offseason, Craig Breslow took steps to ensure there is experience at the position, outside of the incumbent members of the roster.

Roberto Perez

Roberto Perez signed a minor-league deal this offseason with an invitation to Major League camp. It would be a surprise if he made the team over Reese McGuire, though it’s not impossible.

He’s a two-time Gold Glove Award winner, though he hasn’t been able to stay on the field much over the past few seasons and is coming off surgery on his rotator cuff which could impact his arm strength. Still, he’s an excellent framer, a great blocker, and knows how to call a game.

His bat has never been special, but he’s not signing deals for his offensive production. He’s here to work with the pitching staff through Spring Training with the potential of sneaking onto the roster. Perez does have an opt-out if he isn’t on the team, one he’s almost certain to exercise in hopes of catching on with a mMajor League team.

Tyler Heineman

The other veteran catcher the Red Sox brought in this winter is Tyler Heineman. Heineman is 32 years old and has limited big league experience, but has shown he’s a capable defender throughout his career. Here’s a look at his 2022 catching metrics from BaseballSavant (436 innings).

In his only extended Major League stint, he graded out above average in every category. Given his age and defensive abilities, it should come as no surprise that Heineman can’t hit. He’s similar to McGuire in that he walks a bit and doesn’t strike out a ton, there’s just no pop in that bat at all.

Heineman has a minor league option, so while he won’t make the opening day roster, he’ll remain in the organization. To me, he’s a much better depth option than in previous years. He can also handle a pitching staff and hopefully aid in the development of the pitching pipeline going through Worcester. It’s probably safe to say that throwing to Jorge Alfaro doesn’t inspire confidence in young pitching, hopefully Heineman can help those pitchers improve by even 1%.

Kyle Teel

By now, we’ve all heard about Kyle Teel. He’s torn up the minor leagues since being drafted and is part of “the big three” prospects that are allegedly coming to save the day. I don’t know that we’ll see Teel this season, but it’s a possibility he comes up late in the year if he continues to produce in the minors.

Divisional Rankings

1) Orioles - Adley Rutschman

Rutschman is far and away the best catcher in the division. He’s an elite defender and an excellent hitter. He doesn’t strike out, takes his walks, and has above-average power for a catcher. I’m very jealous of the Orioles and only hope Kyle Teel can bring stability to the Red Sox catcher spot in the way Rutschman has for Baltimore.

2) Blue Jays - Alejandro Kirk

Alejandro Kirk comes in at number two after a steep dropoff. He’s got great plate discipline and is above average behind the plate. He’s strangely nimble and excellent at blocking pitches in the dirt, something you wouldn’t expect based on his body type. He doesn’t have much power but gets on base a decent bit thanks to his walk rate and ability to put the ball in play.

3) Connor Wong

Wong is still young in terms of catching experience, and I’m expecting to see him continue to grow as a defender. His strikeout problem limits his ceiling as a hitter, though I do think he could sell out for power and finish a season with 15ish home runs.

4) Yankees - Jose Trevino

Jose Trevino comes in fourth for me, but he’s not horrible. He’s great at framing pitches but he cannot hit, doesn’t have a great arm, and is as slow as they come. He’s a perfectly fine veteran catcher to handle a pitching staff, but I’d say he has the lowest ceiling of the group.

5) Rays - Rene Pinto

I wouldn’t at all be shocked to see Rene Pinto hit 15 home runs with the Rays. Tampa will probably have him make some adjustments to hit everything in the air to the pull side and hope for the best. I’m ranking him last in the division due to his defense. He’s got a cannon for an arm, but was really bad at blocking the ball, and just okay at framing. Add that in with a 30% strikeout rate and it’s not something I’m excited about.