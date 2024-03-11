Red Sox News & Links: MLB Gets It Right In the DR . . . While Still Getting It Wrong

Well, that little Dominican interlude was fun, huh? Central Florida just doesn’t provide this kind of swag:

Masataka Yoshida and Rafael Devers ahead of the Dominican Republic Series this weekend



(via bh_masataka34/IG) pic.twitter.com/59jWaD0Hpd — MLB (@MLB) March 8, 2024

Alex Speier has a write-up of the trip, with lots of good stuff from Pedro Martinez and David Ortiz. (Alex Speier, Boston Globe) Papi and Pedro’s first pitch was must-watch. (Tim Crowley, NESN) Here’s more on what the homecoming meant to Rafael Devers and the newly rich Brayan Bello. (Chris Cotillo, MassLive) And it sounds like everyone had a great time partying it up on John Henry’s yacht. (Ian Browne, MLB.com)

There’s just one very unfortunate thing about this otherwise very fun series between the Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays: the games didn’t count.

The Dominican Republic is currently planet Earth’s beating heart of baseball. And yet, even as Major League Baseball has staged a whopping 41 regular season games overseas (not including the Expos’ 43-game San Juan sojourn in 2003 and 2004), the one place in the world that loves the game more than anywhere else has to settle for Spring Training exhibitions.

We all know the reason for this: there are a lot more people who can afford jerseys and MLB.TV subscriptions in London and Sydney than there are in Santo Dominigo. But just because we already know that Rob Manfred prizes money above all else, that doesn’t make it any less crass and disappointing.

In other news, now that we live in a post-Bello extension world, all eyes are on Triston Casas to see if he’s the next young star to ink a long-term deal. As has been reported this spring, the two sides don’t seem particularly close, with Casas having said that he’s been presented with “nothing enticing.” Now, he’s also saying that he hasn’t quite earned a big contract yet, saying that he wants to first establish himself as one of “the great first base[men] in the game. (Alex Speier, Boston Globe)

Kutter Crawford has mostly existed in Brayan Bello’s shadow as a big leaguer, but their production is actually fairly similar, and Crawford’s been pegged as a sleeper break-out candidate by many this spring. According to cutter, guidance from Chris Sale has helped his development. (Peter Abraham, Boston Globe)

Of course Crawford will still be in Bello’s shadow if the latter lives up to his goals, which includes making the All-Star Game, winning the Cy Young, and eventually being a Hall-of-Famer. (Chris Cotillo, MassLive)

Chris Martin hasn’t won the Cy Young and probably won’t be going to Cooperstown, but he did get a Cy Young vote last year. Unfortunately he’s currently out with some groin tightness. (Chris Cotillo, MassLive)