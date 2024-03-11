OTM Open Thread 3/11: It is Monday

Happy Monday.

Are the pitchers unsigned? Yes. Jordan Montgomery is apparently “looking for a seven-year deal that the [Red Sox are] unwilling to give” per Jon Heyman. With Cody Bellinger and Matt Chapman settling for shorter-term deals it may only be a matter of time until Montgomery and Snell come to the same conclusion. Or maybe not.

Potential rotation member, with Lucas Giolito sidelined, Cooper Criswell will take the ball for Boston at 1:05 PM ET against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.