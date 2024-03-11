A Brief Inquiry Into Jimmy Fallon’s Baseball Fandom

Here’s a sentence that surely has never appeared on this website before: we need to talk about Jimmy Fallon’s baseball rooting interests.

This is an idea for a post that I’ve had cooking for over a year now. As a matter of fact, it was one of the first ideas that came into my head when our fearless leader Dan Secatore decided to — for reasons only the man upstairs could possibly understand — bring me onto the OTM team. But one thing led to another over the past year and change, and I never got around to writing it until now.

The Oscars are a few hours away from starting as I type this (hope you picked Bobby Oppy for Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Director, and Best Supporting Actor because I’m just assuming that’s how those awards are gonna go), so I figured now would be a good time to actually explore the topic of who Jimmy Fallon likes to root for on the diamond.

As I’m sure you are well aware, “Saturday Night Live” alum and host of NBC’s “The Tonight Show” Jimmy Fallon starred in the 2005 remake of the romantic comedy “Fever Pitch.” Originally released across the pond in England and revolving around the soccer team Arsenal FC (WHO ARE ATOP THE TABLE AS OF THE TIME OF PUBLICATION BAYBEEEEEEEEEE), Fallon and Drew Barrymore paired up for an American adaptation of the movie with the focus instead being on our beloved Red Stockings of Boston during the 2004 season.

Spoiler alert for the film and that year: we won.

In the movie, Fallon plays Red Sox-obsessed school teacher Ben...

*checks the Wikipedia page*

Wrightman. He starts to fall for Barrymore’s character, who isn’t into baseball at all. Hijinx ensue, the roller coaster of a relationship is on full display, they fight and break up, they kiss and make up, cue the Duck Boats, they all lived happily ever after, roll credits. It’s a perfectly fine, by-the-numbers romcom. The soundtrack for the movie is good too; not a bad idea to throw some of those songs on the Bluetooth speaker during a shindig this summer, but I digress.

Fallon and Barrymore were brought out onto the field at Busch Stadium following the Red Sox’s World Series-clinching victory against the St. Louis Cardinals. Look at how...uh...happy Fallon looks to be a part of history.

This wasn’t even the first instance of Fallon playing a Red Sox fan, as he was a part of the recurring “Boston Teens” sketches during his time on “SNL.” The man was clearly aware of the power that the Red Sox had on this region by the time “Fever Pitch” hit the silver screen.

Now, “Fever Pitch” marks an important point in the timeline of Fallon’s baseball fandom. He explained his rooting history in 2004, according to the archives of Bill Simmons’ work with ESPN.

“I was never really serious with one team. I was into the Mets because my Dad worked at IBM where he got free Mets tickets, so I was into the Mets ... then I got to “Saturday Night Live” where my boss has unbelievable N.Y. Yankees tickets, so he invites us to the games. I’m going to all the games, so I might as well root for the team I’m gonna go sit with. I became a Yankees fan for a few years. But now, I gotta say, I’m really rooting for the Red Sox.”

Then in April of 2005, Fallon elaborated even further to the New York Daily News when asked if he follows a baseball team.

I was born and raised in New York, but I’m not that crazy a sports fan that I know all the rules about when to root for the Mets or the Yankees.

OK, I just want to make sure I’ve got this right: Jimmy Fallon isn’t the biggest sports fan in the world, which is cool. But from his childhood through the release of “Fever Pitch,” he has supported the New York Yankees alongside their two biggest rivals: the New York Mets and the Red Sox. He’s been to “all the games” for the Bronx Bombers, but he’s still not “that crazy a sports fan” to know the difference between rooting for the Yankees and rooting for the Mets.

Is that right? Are we all on the same page?

Fast forward to 2018, where Fallon is a guest on “The Breakfast Club,” a powerhouse of a program in the New York radio scene. Fallon’s appearance came just a few days after the Red Sox won the 2018 World Series, funny enough.

You can jump to the 9:45 mark below to hear it from the horse’s mouth, but Fallon shut down the notion of him being a Red Sox fan during the interview. He then spoke about his experience of filming “Fever Pitch” during games at Fenway Park—fans would (accurately!) point out that he’s a Yankees fan in real life.

Alright, so he’s just an actor who played a Sox fan for a check. Sure. Can’t hate his hustle there, secure the bag, king.

In that case, was his rooting interest for the Red Sox back in 2004 just a fugazi? Was he not “really rooting for the Red Sox” after all? If that’s true, his appreciation for the Yankees would easily explain that sentiment. But isn’t he also the same guy who isn’t a big enough of a fan of the sport to know what time to wear a respective hat?

But isn’t that very notion—the idea of Fallon not being in the trenches of sports fandom—a bit confusing when you look at Fallon’s public history of going to Yankee Stadium for games? Dude is consistently there; he seems like a big fan to me. A quick Google image search of “Jimmy Fallon New York Yankees” shows multiple examples of the man hammin’ it up in The Bronx. He’s had the honor of throwing out the first pitch at Yankee Stadium. He visited the MLB store in NYC with Aaron Judge, mentioning that he sees the 2022 AL MVP “all the time” at The House That Someone Not Named Ruth Built.

One of the many Yankees games Fallon has been able to attend was the final home game for his “favorite baseball player ever,” Derek Jeter. Esquire Magazine went as far as to say that “No One Was More Excited” for The Captain’s final at-bat than Mr. Not-That-Crazy-Of-A-Sports-Fan! In an interview with Jeter on “The Tonight Show” following Jeter’s retirement in 2014, Fallon mentioned that he’s known Number 2 for over a decade; Jeter himself confirmed that Fallon has sat behind the plate for “numerous games.”

Now granted: being friends with a baseball player doesn’t necessarily mean you have to be a fan of the sport, especially as a celebrity who rubs shoulders with plenty of other famous people via a late night talk show. But none of those things sound like the developments from a person who doesn’t keep the Yankees very close to their hearts. The dude has proclaimed his “Pinstripe Pride” on the Bird App for crying out loud! You know it’s serious when you’re Posting Online™ about it!

Go Yankees!! — Jimmy Fallon (@jimmyfallon) April 13, 2012

All of those things make Fallon’s “really rooting for the Red Sox” comment in 2004 even more confusing. Jeter was a part of that 2004 Yankees team, Jimmy! He was there for the blown lead! You knew that! He was your buddy and you were still rooting for Boston that year! Then you flipped back over to New York!

Look, none of this is to suggest that Fallon’s a bad dude. I’m sure he’s delightful to be around. (Ed. Note: ehhhhhh) I’m not trying to assassinate his character. I’m just quite confused here.

This whole thing is a big cycle of bewilderment: the guy says he’s not that big of a sports fan. Fine. But he’s also a born and bred New Yorker who has multiple documented instances of him proclaiming his affinity for the Yankees, also fine. But he’s also rooted for the Mets and the Red Sox in the past due to circumstances related to his family and his line of work. That’s fine as well, but his appreciation for the Yankees would lead you to assume that he should know better than pulling for the Mets or Red Sox in any circumstance. That’s surface level, Yankees 101 stuff. But he’s not that big of a sports fan. But he goes to Yankees games all the time and supports them publicly, suggesting that he actually is a bigger sports fan than you might expect. The cycle goes on and on.

I think Jimmy could clarify all of this for us. The simple question is this: how big of a sports fan is he? From there, if he actually has evolved into being a big sports fan, I think the pieces begin to fall into place.

Until we learn more, I guess we’ll just be left to wonder about this mystery of the universe.