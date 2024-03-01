Red Sox News & Links: Sox Sign CJ Cron to Minor League Deal

When you Google CJ Cron (as I’m sure most of you do frequently, so you no doubt already know what I’m about to tell you) the first suggestion the search engine gives you in the People also ask section is “What happened to CJ Crone?” That makes sense. America is always talking about two things: what happened to CJ Cron, and how the hell do you spell his name, anyway? Well, we now have an answer to the first of those questions: he’s signed a minor league deal with the Boston Red Sox. We’ll give you a proper Cron introduction shortly, but for now consider this a sad day for Bobby Dalbec. (Chris Cotillo, MassLive)

Thankfully, Cron won’t have to face Jon Lester, who retired him all six times they faced each other in the big leagues. But maybe Cron will try to get some revenge on a back field in Fort Myers, because Lester is officially back in uniform as an instructor this spring. (Tara Sullivan, Boston Globe)

Maybe Lester came to Fort Myers because he just wants to get some post-retirement financial advice. He could get it from Red Sox pitching guru Andrew Bailey, who expected to have a career in finance before baseball got in the way. (Alex Speier, Boston Globe)

After he gets some good tips on investing in a Roth IRA, Lester can help Kutter Crawford go deeper in games. (Tim Crowley, NESN)

Unfortunately, there probably isn’t much that Lester can do to help Masataka Yoshida. But hopefully he’ll get better just by being used to being in the States. Here, he talks about some of the adjustments he faced. (Jen McCaffrey, The Athletic)

Just one thing, Masa: don’t take advice on staying healthy from Tyler O’Neill. The oft-injured adonis is hoping to stay on the field this year, and has made some changes to his workout regimen to try to make it happen. (Ian Browne, MLB.com)