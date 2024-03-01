The Red Seat Previews the American League

Welcome back to The Red Seat Podcast, episode number 307. This week, Jake Devereaux, Keaton DeRocher, and Bob Osgood take a break from the negativity of the offseason to do a comprehensive American League preview.

We started in the American League East (sans Red Sox), discussing if the Yankees have the best 1-2 hitter combination in baseball, whether the Blue Jays are the most disappointing playoff team in baseball the last few years, if the Orioles have somehow improved from their 101-win season, and how the Rays might piece together another great season despite losing two of their best players in the past year.

Continuing on to the American League Central, the Twins have a solid team on paper but are relying on the injury-prone Carlos Correa, Byron Buxton, and Royce Lewis as the heart of their lineup. Can the Tigers continue their strong finish in 2024? The Guardians have lost Tito and not spent any money, per usual, but their staff is strong. The White Sox are a dumpster fire in every way possible. Our biggest discrepancy happened with the Royals who Jake and Keaton believe can be a .500 team this year, but Bob cant shake their 106 losses from a year ago.

Finally, the AL West has an excellent top-2 with the perennial-contending Astros and the defending champion Rangers. The Mariners have the pitching staff to compete with those teams but probably not the bats. The Angels are a sad state of affairs after losing Shohei Ohtani and the Athletics are even worse. We covered all 14 of these teams in great detail over an exciting 80-minute show!

If you have a question for an upcoming Red Seat pod, you can email us at redseatpodcast@gmail.com or tweet us. On Twitter, Jake is @DevJake, Keaton is @TheSpokenKeats and Bob is @BobOsgood15. Thanks for listening!